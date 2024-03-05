Capcom Highlights Digital Event Will Feature Dragons Dogma 2, Monster Hunter, and More

Capcom has a number of big games on the way this year, and the publisher plans on highlighting them during a special digital event. The event is called Capcom Highlights, and it will take place across two days, with each one focusing on different games. The first day will be Thursday, March 7th at 3 p.m. PT. During that stream, Capcom will focus on two games: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Dragon's Dogma 2. Kunitsu-Gami will actually appear during Xbox's Partner Preview the day before, and Capcom is promising that the next day's event will offer "a further deep dive."

The second day of Capcom Highlights will take place on Monday, March 11th and will also begin at 3 p.m. PT. Day 2 will feature a bigger mix of titles, with four games slated to appear. However, the focus will be largely on updates for existing games, such as Street Fighter 6 and Exoprimal. Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Wilds will not appear during the event, but fans of the franchise will be happy to know that both Monster Hunter Now and Monster Hunter Stories will both be there. Each stream is expected to last 15-20 minutes, and the event will be co-hosted by streamer FightinCowboy.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Release Date and Platforms

With Dragon's Dogma 2 set to release on March 22nd, Thursday's stream should give Capcom the perfect opportunity to spotlight the game ahead of launch. It's been more than 10 years since the first game's release, but Dragon's Dogma was a fairly strong success for Capcom, selling nearly 8 million copies worldwide. The sequel will be larger in scope, with a bigger open world, more dialogue, and other improvements on the original game. It remains to be seen whether Dragon's Dogma 2 will prove equally successful, but there seems to be a lot of hype surrounding it. The sequel will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

What is Monster Hunter Stories?

Monster Hunter Stories is an RPG coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. Originally released on Nintendo 3DS, a remaster of the game was announced during Nintendo's Partner Showcase last month. Unlike other Monster Hunter games, Stories focuses on turn-based gameplay and monster raising. The remastered version of the game will feature several improvements, including full voice acting, as well as a museum mode with never-before-seen artwork. A sequel to the game was released in 2021, and was met with mostly strong reviews.

At this time, a specific release date for Monster Hunter Stories has not been announced, though it's expected to arrive sometime this summer. With the warmer months quickly approaching, it's possible we could find out a release date during Capcom Highlights.

