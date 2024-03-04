Xbox Partner Preview Coming This Week, Will Feature Games From EA and Capcom

Xbox has revealed that it will be hosting a special Partner Preview showcase later this week. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 6th at 10 a.m. PT, and will take place over 30 minutes. During that time, viewers can expect to see more than 12 new trailers for various third-party games, including titles in development from companies like Capcom, EA, and Nexon. At this time, the only games confirmed for the event are Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and The First Berserker: Khazan. Fans hoping to stream the event can check it out on Xbox's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Xbox's Tweet announcing the Partner Preview can be found embedded below.

May we have your attention 📣



Tune in to Xbox Partner Preview, streaming March 6 at 10am PT to get updated on partner games like Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, The First Berserker: Khazan, and more! https://t.co/CTmfrYwLTt | #XboxPartnerPreview pic.twitter.com/nl5F5GZWnD — Xbox (@Xbox) March 4, 2024

With just three of the games revealed for Xbox's Partner Preview, it will be interesting to see which others get the spotlight! The announcement from Xbox specifically mentions things like new game announcements and release dates, so there should be quite a bit to look forward to on Wednesday!

Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

For those unfamiliar with Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, the game is a new IP from Capcom, which the publisher says "follows in the tradition of truly unique titles such as Okami and Shinsekai – Into the Depths." Considering the acclaim that has followed Okami since it launched in 2006, that's a pretty bold statement! Kunitsu-Gami was first announced during an Xbox event last year, and will be coming to Xbox Game Pass as a day one release on Console, PC, and Cloud. Developed using the RE engine, the game will feature action gameplay with strategic elements, and visuals inspired by "traditional Japanese aesthetics."

Given how little we know about Kunitsu-Gami, the Partner Preview could be the perfect opportunity for Capcom and Xbox to really pull back the curtain. Xbox is promising new gameplay footage on Wednesday, but there's been no word on whether we can expect to see any kind of release window.

EA's Tales of Kenzera: Zau

While Kunitsu-Gami focuses on action and strategy, Tales of Kenzera: Zau has gameplay inspired by the Metroidvania genre. This is the first game developed by Surgent Studios, which was founded by Abubakar Salim. Salim's name should be familiar to fans of the Assassin's Creed franchise, where he voices the role of Bayek. Salim will be appearing during the Xbox Partner Preview, where he'll be narrating a video centered on "combat and traversal" in Tales of Kenzera. The game is being published by Electronic Arts through its EA Originals label, and is set to arrive on April 23rd. The EA Originals label has previously been used to release games like It Takes Two, Immortals of Aveum, and Sea of Solitude, so Tales of Kenzera is in very good company!

