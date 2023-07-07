Resident Evil: Capcom Addresses Whether it Will Only Remake Numbered Games

Over the last few years, Capcom has released multiple remakes of classic Resident Evil games. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 received remakes in 2019 and 2020, and many fans expected to see the company follow things up with a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. Instead, a remake of Resident Evil 4 dropped earlier this year. The game was a critical and commercial success, but its release has left many fans wondering if Code: Veronica will ever receive the same treatment. During Capcom's 44th General Meeting of Shareholders, the company was asked if it will release "high-end visual remakes of only the main numbered entries in the Resident Evil series."

"We are carrying out discussions regarding the future expansion of this series so it can be enjoyed by a wide audience," Capcom replied.

Unfortunately, that's kind of a non-answer, so it's hard to tell which Resident Evil will get the remake treatment next. That said, Code: Veronica is a better regarded game than Resident Evil 5 or Resident Evil 6, making it the kind of remake that could be "enjoyed by a wide audience." Code: Veronica is also significantly older; the game first released in 2000, while Resident Evil 5 and 6 released in 2009 and 2012, respectively. The visuals for the latter two games still hold up pretty well, while Code: Veronica could use the update.

The original version of Resident Evil 4 is often considered one of the greatest video games ever made. As such, it made sense for Capcom to prioritize a remake of the game over Code: Veronica. Now that that's out of the way, it will be interesting to see if Capcom continues the numbered entries, or if they decide to go with Code: Veronica, instead. The publisher usually doesn't let too much time pass before releasing a new game in the series, so fans shouldn't have to wait long before they find out, one way or another.

