Nintendo 3DS Exclusive From Capcom to Return on Switch, PS4, and PC

A game from Japanese publisher Capcom that has been exclusive to Nintendo 3DS for nearly seven years is coming back on a litany of new platforms. Over the past few years, there has been a growing trend of ports tied to titles from the Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS. Some of these re-releases have included the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, and Nintendo's own Luigi's Mansion 2, which is set to arrive on Switch in the months ahead. Now, Capcom is furthering this trend once again by bringing back a lesser-known entry in the company's Monster Hunter series.

Announced with a new trailer, Capcom recently unveiled that it's in the process of porting Monster Hunter Stories to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. First released in 2017 on Nintendo 3DS, Monster Hunter Stories was eventually followed by a sequel on Nintendo Switch that launched in 2021. Given the success that Capcom has found with the spin-off series over this time, it's clear that the publisher wants to now bring the original installment to new hardware to help it grow even further.

For the time being, Capcom hasn't offered up a ton of details on this new iteration of Monster Hunter Stories. The game is only known to be launching on new platforms at some point in Summer 2024. Beyond this, Monster Hunter Stories will feature improved visuals and content that was previously only seen in the Japan version of the title. Additionally, a new Museum mode is said to be featured, but it's not known exactly what this will consist of.

Until the time in which we learn more, you can find the official synopsis of Monster Hunter Stories alongside its new trailer below.

Monster Hunter Stories

"When a monster strikes, the fearful hide, but the brave? They ride. Venture into monster nests to collect eggs and hatch a wide array of species with uniquely powerful skills. Form teams, battle alongside them, crush opponents with combo attacks, and ride into the sunset a champion. Need more muscle? Then mix and match genes to create monsters with more abilities!

When a monster infected by the Black Blight attacks your remote village of riders, tragedy will thrust you into an exciting yet dangerous world, where you must bond with monsters on your adventure. As the story snakes along, you'll encounter a wealth of side quests and hours of challenging turn-based battles where you must coordinate monster skills, rider skills and enemy attack patterns. The instinctive rock-paper-scissors combat system is a series first, a breath of fresh air for veterans and newcomers alike. It's the perfect entry point into the popular Monster Hunter universe and a game unlike anything else in the series!"