PlayStation Plus Free Game Is "Game of the Year So Far"

A new, free PlayStation Plus game is "game of the year so far," according to some PS Plus subscribers on PS5. Right now, the highest-rated game of 2024 on Metacritic, so far, is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is a PS5 exclusive, but not available via PS Plus though. The second highest rated game of 2024, which boasts a 91 on Metacritic, is free via PS Plus. And that game came out four days ago on May 9. It is called Animal Well, from developer Billy Basso and publisher Bigmode, and not only have critics been waxing lyrical about it, but consumers seem to be enjoying it as well.

For example, over on Steam, the game has already amassed 3,694 user reviews. 96 percent of these user reviews are positive, which means the game boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam User Review rating, the highest rating you can earn on Steam. Coupling this, PS Plus subscribers over on Reddit have been heaping praise on the game, which is free with the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service.

"Animal Well is amazing and on PS Plus Extra," reads one of the top posts on the PS5 Reddit page right now. "Please play the game. It is full of heart, great gameplay, amazing art and truly my indie game of the year so far. It's a true gem, and it's on PS Plus Extra!"

Not only do the number of votes up suggest this is not an isolated take, but there's been quite a few posts about how good the game is on the PS5 Reddit page over the last few days. That said, there are some detractors with reasonable points to consider before you jump into the game. First of all, if you don't like metroidvanias, it is hard to imagine this changing with Animal Well. Two, it is very hard. Three, it doesn't offer much in terms of story, so if you need some narrative to keep you going, you probably won't vibe with it.

If you are interested in checking it out, be prepared to set aside 6 to 15 hours depending on your playstyle, capabilities, and how much side content you prepare to engage with.

"Hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world of Animal Well, a pixelated wonder rendered in intricate audio and visual detail," reads an official pitch of the game. "Encounter lively creatures small and large, helpful and ominous as you discover unconventional upgrades and unravel the well's secrets. This is a truly unique experience that can make you laugh in fear, surprise, or delight."

