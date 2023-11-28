Dragon's Dogma 2 Release Date Revealed

Ahead of a new event being held by Capcom later today, the release date for Dragon's Dogma 2 has now been officially unveiled. For the better part of the past decade, fans have been begging Capcom to develop a sequel to its 2012 action RPG Dragon's Dogma. After such a long period of requests, Capcom finally announced back in 2022 that it was working on a new installment but at the time declined to share a launch window. Now, over a year later, it's known that Dragon's Dogma 2 will be releasing in just a few short months.

Disclosed on the official Steam page for Dragon's Dogma 2, it was shown that the game will be released on March 21, 2024. This is the same date that leaked a little more than a week ago for the game, which all but verifies that this listing on Steam is accurate. When it does arrive, Dragon's Dogma 2 will only be coming to current-generation platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

As mentioned, Capcom has a larger showcase for Dragon's Dogma 2 planned for later today where it will be showing off much more gameplay footage and will formally disclose the title's release date. Prior to that time, if you'd like to learn more about this long-awaited sequel, you can check out a previous trailer and the game's official description below.

Dragon's Dogma 2

"Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen! Dragon's Dogma is a single player, narrative driven action-RPG series that challenges the players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more. Now, in this long-awaited sequel, the deep, explorable fantasy world of Dragon's Dogma 2 awaits.

On your journey, you'll be joined by Pawns, mysterious otherworldly beings, in an adventure so unique you will feel as if accompanied by other players while on your own adventure. All of these elements are elevated further through physics technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest in graphics, to create a truly immersive fantasy world in Dragon's Dogma 2."