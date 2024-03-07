Fortnite Releases Chapter 5 Season 2 Cinematic Teaser

A new season of Fortnite is nearly upon us, and Epic Games has dropped an all-new cinematic teaser to build hype ahead of time. The teaser gives us a glimpse at the new season's theme, which is Myths and Mortals. The new season will be focused around Greek mythology, and players can expect to see a bunch of new content. The teaser is fairly short, lasting just 20 seconds in length, but it does highlight several of the new skins and designs that will be appearing when the new season launches tomorrow. Hopefully it will help get fans hyped up ahead of time!

The cinematic teaser for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Start Date

The next season of Fortnite will begin on March 8th, immediately following the Titan Hand event, though Epic Games has not offered anything in terms of details just yet regarding the time. That said, with the new season's release happening very soon, we should know a lot more later today or early tomorrow. Fortnite's season ending events tend to be a very big deal, changing things up in rather significant ways. While there have already been a lot of hints about things we'll see in the new season, we won't know exactly how much will change until things officially begin.

With a season centered around Greek mythology, players can expect to see a bunch of skins and designs based on the Greek gods. Today's cinematic teaser offers a glimpse at some of these designs, and there were hints released prior to today; we've already gotten a look at the modernized versions of Aphrodite, Hades, Poseidon, and more. Interestingly enough, there have been rumors that this season will see the return of content based on PlayStation's God of War franchise. Specifically, it seems that the young Kratos design from the earlier games could be appearing. That would fit very well with the new season's theme, but it remains to be seen whether or not it will actually appear.

Other Fortnite Crossovers

While God of War makes perfect sense for the new season, it's not the only crossover rumored for Fortnite. Recently, rumors have been circulating about a crossover between Fortnite and the Persona franchise owned by Sega and Atlus. Persona's popularity has really exploded over the last few years, and Sega now considers it one of the company's "pillars" alongside Sonic the Hedgehog and Like a Dragon. Given the fact that Persona 3 Reload just released last month, the timing would make a lot of sense! Unfortunately, the whole thing is just a rumor right now, and fans of the franchise will have to wait until we get an official announcement from Epic Games before getting too excited.

