New Grounded 1.4.2 Update Adds New Features, Fixes Major Issues on PS5 and Switch

A new update has been released for Grounded, bringing the game up to version 1.4.2. The newest update includes a massive number of changes and bug fixes, including some substantial improvements to the recently released versions for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Grounded was released on those platforms last month, and the Switch version in particular has left a bit to be desired. However, it seems loading up a save file now takes significantly less time than it did before, with the overall time being reduced by 60 seconds or more. Asset popping has also been improved, as well.

PS5 users have also gotten to see some nice changes. The game's framerate has been improved, and developer Obsidian Entertainment has added mouse and keyboard support. All users can expect quality of life improvements, changes to the damage inflicted by enemies, and more. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

BUG FIXES/CHANGES

COMMUNITY PLAYGROUNDS

You can now "Thumbs Up" or "Thumbs Down" any Published Playgrounds. These community ratings will be used to filter higher quality Playgrounds to the top. This combined with the new "Filter Playgrounds" menu added in 1.4.0 should help you find quality Playgrounds of various types.

Playground Descriptions are now shown when browsing Community Playgrounds.

GENERAL CHANGES

Hedge Broodmother Roar attack can be perfect blocked.

Mantis attacks no longer always trigger additional effects even when blocked or perfect blocked.

"Fury" effect can now trigger combo finisher effects.

Explosive damage from enemies can be blocked with shields again (including infusion based explosive damage).

+Summon Thorns effect from Red Strategist set decreased from 50% to 25% per piece (they still stack).

Thorns now deal "true" damage.

You can go back to befriended Ant Queens and get a new Baby Ant pet if your prior Baby Ant pet has died or was lost.

Lowering the stun damage of 2 Handed Axe weapons.

Increasing the stun damage of 2 Handed Club weapons.

REMIX.D YARD – QUALITY OF LIFE

A new module is accessible in the ASL station while in New Game+: remote access to the Super Duper machine!

When duplicating or deduplicating an item, you can now skip the animation.

Clients that join a New Game+ world will have their starting Milk Molar stats matched up to the host if they are lower Helps clients not lose out on prior Milk Molar upgrades from before new game+ or prior new game+ playthroughs.



REMIX.D YARD – CHANGES

Infusion effects that creatures get will be more random instead of almost always having explosive damage (this was a bug).

"+Unarmed Damage" effect can now be found on randomized trinkets.

A large number of Random Effects for trinkets and infused weapons have been buffed: All creature specific damage increases (such as "+Black Widow Damage) increased from 10% to 30% +Damage Resist increased from 10% to 50% (in the previous patch) +Block Strength increased from 25 to 100 +Max Health increased from 25 to 100 +Max Stamina increased from 25 to 100 Hyperstamina increased from 10% to 25% +Attack Stamina increased from 10% to 25% Exhaustion Recovery increased from 10% to 25% +Sprint Distance increased from 10% to 25% The Quickness increased from 10% to 25% +Poison Resist increased from 10% to 50% +Explosive Resist increased from 10% to 50% Starcrusher Damage Resist reduction increased from 25% to 50% Arcane Archer Damage Resist reduction increased from 25% to 50% Fresh Mage stamina refund increased from 5 to 25 per attack Spicy Mage attack speed buff increased from 10% to 15% per attack Sour Mage charge time multiplier fixed from 1.5x to .5x so it actually reduces charge time instead of increasing it Wizards Defense proc chance increased from 50% to 100% Fixed +Bow Attack not being labeled as "minor", "major", and "best" for the 3 variations Bow Attack Major increased from 20% to 25% Bow Attack Best increased from 30% to 50% Trickle Regen increased from 1 hp per 10 seconds to 2 hp per 10 seconds Guard Dog increased from 50% to 100% Tenderfoot Offense increased from 5% to 100% Tenderfoot Defense increased from 5% to 90% +Finale Damage increased from 10% to 25% Fixed 'Implant Weakness: Sour' and 'Implant Weakness: Salty' using the 'Implant Weakness: Fresh' string

"Fury" effect on New Game+ trinkets can now trigger other trinket effects such as "Samurai" and "Mad Scientist".

The "Increased Damage" infusion effect on infused creatures no longer also increases the damage of other infusion effects.

Infused Weapons now have 2 random effects instead of just 1.

BURG.L's Old Flipper now has 2 random effects, much like infused weapons.

The Assistant Manager can trigger the laser and shock pillars immediately in New Game+. Lasers will spin faster with each Remixed Level.

Similar candy weapons acquired from NG+ now have different finale effects: Example: the Sizzle Striker has Finale Aftershock, where as the Wallopeño has Finale Fury

Thorns damage that can be reflected with any attack is capped to the max health of the character being attacked.

Thorns damage that is reflected is no longer improperly double scaled from Status Effect or Difficulty modifiers.

Salt Chipper now properly utilizes the "Smasher" mutation instead of "Barbarian".

OPTIMIZATIONS

Loading a saved game takes less time: Xbox Series X / PlayStation 5: 5+ seconds faster Xbox One / PlayStation 4 : 15+ seconds faster Nintendo Switch: 60+ seconds faster PC: (Depends on your CPU but faster than before)



PLAYSTATION 5

Improved framerate.

Save game thumbnails will no longer be extra dark.

Added mouse and keyboard support.

NINTENDO SWITCH

Reduced asset popping and short draw distanced in the Sandbox.

Notes found in the yard that require scrolling to read all of it can scroll the text using the analog stick.

MAJOR FIXES

Creatures attacking from the Waft Emitter are no longer randomly invulnerable.

Power Droplet can trigger additional effects off of unarmed attacks again.

Clients no longer sometimes respawn with no lighting after completing the undershed lab.

Achievements will properly unlock after reloading your game if you had originally completed them while offline (Xbox / PC).

Playing a Shared World game across multiple consoles will no longer have you load in with lost player data. Retroactive fix still in the works for sessions that have already encountered this.

Multiplayer games that were made while crossplay was off and then are converted to Shared Worlds when crossplay is enabled will not have lost player data upon hosting or joining that game. Retroactive fix still in the works for sessions that have already encountered this.

Stairs can be built up diagonally without direct support below again.

Loading a Shared World backup save while in the middle of playing a Shared World will properly save continued game progress during that session.

The loot delay on dead bugs has been reduced back.

CRASH FIXES

Fixed attempting to host or join a multiplayer game immediately after being disconnected from a game causing a crash.

Fixed crash when loading an Early Access save.

OTHER BUG FIXES

The Oak Lab explosion smoke no longer freezes when looking directly at it sometimes.

BURG.L Quests are no longer reset when activating the REMIX.R.

Using burnt toast in the Garden Patch no longer causes the growth time to be negative.

Fixing an instance of a randomized milk molar that could spawn underwater.

Fixing the repair costs on some of the NG+ elemental weapons.

The web sacs in the Hedge Broodmother fight no longer will trigger infusion effects from the Broodmother's roar or jump back attack.

The Health and Stamina bar on the SCA.B properly show lines for values past 300.

Infected Ant mounted trophy and infected ant stuffed creature buildings have had their materials fixed.

The Sign Set Teen Spirit is no longer always removed after loading a New Game+ save.

Improved building placement while trying to place a hanging stuffed creature.

Additional creatures spawned in during boss fights are no longer lootable when they die if you fail the fight and return to the boss arena.

Clients that are present when the REMIX.R is activated will spawn back in correctly at the kid case instead of being on top of the host.

Rotten Stinger Spear in the T-Rex no longer falls out of the toy's mouth on any new games created.

Infected Broodmother final phase scream no longer triggers infusion effects.

Chopper no longer improperly uses the Blademaster mastery effect.

You can no longer build sap catchers in the Mantis arena.

The "Royal Arrangements" achievement can be unlocked for new players in New Game+ if all Ant Queens were dealt with in the prior playthrough.

From the massive list of changes, it seems like Grounded players on all platforms should have a lot to look forward to! Hopefully these changes result in a better overall game. Sometimes, changes are made with the best of intentions, and they still end up hated by the game's community. We'll have to see how the game's community feels once they've gotten a chance to test today's update out for themselves!

