Jet Set Radio Reboot Will Reportedly Feature Gameplay Inspired by Fortnite

It's been more than two decades since the last time Sega released a new entry in the Jet Set Radio franchise, and it seems the next one will take inspiration from a pair of popular games that have been released in the years since. According to Twitter leaker @MbKKssTBhz5, Sega's Jet Set Radio reboot will pull elements from Fortnite and GTA Online. The reboot will apparently be set in an open world, and players can expect shooting elements on top of the traditional graffiti gameplay. Apparently, a remake of the original Jet Set Radio will also be released ahead of the reboot.

The Tweets from @MbKKssTBhz5 can be found embedded below.

Fortnite and GTA Online are some of the main inspiration for the current Sega super game plan. Sega wants to be competitive in the live service scene and use classic IPs in new ways with new technologies. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) February 19, 2024

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this one with a grain of salt. That said, @MbKKssTBhz5 has proven reliable in the past, often when it comes to properties owned by Sega. Earlier this month, that same leaker noted that Jet Set Radio won't be coming until 2026, and that it's expected to be released on the tentatively named "Nintendo Switch 2." That console is expected to release in March 2025, so it makes sense the game would be released on Switch 2, as opposed to the company's current console. It will also feature a mix of new and returning characters from the previous Jet Set Radio games.

What is Jet Set Radio?

Jet Set Radio is a Sega owned franchise that started life on the Dreamcast back in 2000. When it launched in North America, the game was renamed Jet Grind Radio, though the name eventually switched back. The original Jet Set Radio was a major critical success, but it released at a time when Sega was exiting the hardware business. After Sega became a third-party developer, the series continued with entries on the original Xbox in 2002 and the Game Boy Advance in 2003.

Despite having a very passionate following, Jet Set Radio has been missing in action for more than two decades. Fans had been begging Sega for years to bring it back, and they finally got their wish at The Game Awards last December. There, Sega revealed a reboot of Jet Set Radio alongside several other dormant franchises that will be getting new games over the next few years.

The Sega Resurrection

In addition to Jet Set Radio, Sega is currently working on new games in several other franchises that haven't been revisited in a while. These include Crazy Taxi, Streets of Rage, Shinobi, and Golden Axe. As of this writing, very few official details have been revealed about these games, and much of the information about them has come through leaks and rumors. Hopefully Sega won't keep fans waiting too long, but in the meantime, fans of the publisher have a few other games to look forward to this year, including a new entry in the Super Monkey Ball franchise.

[H/T: Gaming Bolt]