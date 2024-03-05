Ghost of Tsushima 2 Rumored to Be Announced This Year

It seems PlayStation may have plans to announce a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima in the very near future. According to a leaker that goes by @Haothors on Twitter, Ghost of Tsushima 2 will be announced sometime this year, possibly during a PlayStation Showcase in May or June. As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take this with a grain of salt, but this person did previously leak the PC specs for Horizon Forbidden West ahead of their official release. That doesn't necessarily mean that they have some kind of insider information, but it does give them a bit more credibility than they might have had otherwise.

In addition to the Ghost of Tsushima sequel, @Haothors has also shared their belief that a PC announcement for the original game is coming soon. This isn't the first time we've heard about a PC port, as reliable leaker Shpeshal Nick made that claim the same day. Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most high-profile PlayStation games that has yet to get a PC port, and it seems incredibly likely it will be announced at some point, even if it doesn't necessarily happen in the immediate future.

PlayStation has been making PC ports a priority over the last few years. Some of the company's biggest games have been brought over to platforms like PC and the Epic Games Store, including The Last of Us, Marvel's Spider-Man, and God of War. It's been almost 4 years since Ghost of Tsushima came out on PS4, and while PlayStation tends to take its time bringing its games to PC, that's a much longer amount of time than it took for titles like Days Gone to make the jump! It's actually a bit surprising that we haven't heard anything official about it yet.

While a PC version of Ghost of Tsushima seems all but inevitable, a sequel certainly seems possible. PlayStation clearly sees the game as the start of a potential franchise, and a movie is currently in development. Main character Jin Sakai even appears in the opening intro video for PlayStation Productions, which could be seen on the big screen when Uncharted opened in theaters. In that video, Jin appears alongside prominent PlayStation icons like Nathan Drake, Sackboy, Kratos, and Joel and Ellie. Despite appearing in just one game, Jin was selected before a lot of other characters associated with the PlayStation brand, and that would seem to bode well for the future. The game also left the door wide open for a sequel, and developer Sucker Punch Productions has been mysteriously quiet since Ghost of Tsushima's multiplayer mode was released back in 2021.

