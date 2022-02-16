PlayStation Productions Reveals Epic Intro Animation Appearing With Uncharted

When Uncharted releases in theaters later this week, the film will be preceded by a new intro video for PlayStation Productions. The animation lasts just 20 seconds in length, and it feels somewhat reminiscent of the video that accompanies new Marvel Studios releases. The short animation features a number of the PlayStation brand’s biggest icons, including longtime favorites like Kratos, Nathan Drake, Sackboy, and Joel and Ellie as they appear in the original The Last of Us. As PlayStation looks to expand public consciousness surrounding its brands, the video does a nice job highlighting some of the company’s biggest characters.

The PlayStation Productions animation can be found embedded below.

PlayStation has not announced any other places fans might see this video, but the intro will likely accompany HBO’s The Last of Us series, as well as other planned adaptations of PlayStation games. The company has already announced plans to release a live-action film based on Ghost of Tsushima, so that could be a safe bet, as well. In fact, protagonist Jin Sakai is featured pretty prominently in the video, which is surprising, considering the character appeared in his first game less than two years ago! However, Sony clearly has a lot of love for the game, and this is just the latest example of that.

Of course, long-time PlayStation fans will likely note the absence of some of the company’s older mascots. The animation puts a big focus on characters that have appeared in more recent games, while ignoring favorites like Sly Cooper, Sweet Tooth, and Jak and Daxter. Days Gone protagonist Deacon St. John is also notably absent, though that could have something to do with Sony’s alleged unhappiness with the game. It will be interesting to see if PlayStation updates the video to add or change up the characters, as we’ve seen from Marvel Studios over the years. For now, PlayStation fans will just have to wait and see!

What do you think about this new animation from PlayStation Productions? How do you feel about the characters selected for the intro? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!