Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Is Getting a Standalone Release and New Updates

Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch Productions has announced that the multiplayer element of the video game, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, will receive its very own standalone release in addition to several new updates. The updates to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends are scheduled to begin alongside the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 20th while the standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is set to release for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 3rd.

On August 20th, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will begin to receive updates that will add new features as well as rebalance others based on community feedback. There will be new Survival Nightmare challenge variants in Survival mode, and the session length will also be shortened. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will also add new cosmetics for players that have earned them within the single-player title. Additionally, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will add a new Rivals mode on September 3rd where two teams compete against each other to survive waves of foes. Within Rivals, players can spend earned currency to make the experience more difficult for the other team. And there's even more in the official announcement. These are free updates to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, but the aforementioned standalone release is not free to play.

New updates are coming to #GhostOfTsushima: Legends, including the all-new Rivals mode, Gear Mastery, and a new option to buy Legends on its own without the single-player campaign. Watch our Rivals introduction and read more on the @PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/GHELTDjV6Y pic.twitter.com/P0SmnIgLqv — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) August 4, 2021

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will also add a new Gear Mastery system alongside Rivals. "Players who’ve earned 110-level gear will now be able to bind it to a class and activate 'Mastery Challenges,'" the announcement reads in part. "This will allow a piece of gear’s Ki level to be upgraded to 120 and eventually unlock a second perk slot! As you activate Mastery Challenges, you can also unlock a new Ability and new Techniques for each class."

As noted above, the new standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is set to release for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 3rd. The standalone version will cost $19.99. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is set to release for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 20th, and the base Ghost of Tsushima video game is currently available for the PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ghost of Tsushima in general right here.

