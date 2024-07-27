Valorant Open Beta Launches on Xbox and PlayStation

The 5v5 character-based tactical shooter Valorant is officially able to play for anyone on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S through the game’s console Open Beta. As the game is free-to-play the open beta is a free download, though both console stores have a variety of purchases available for players to secure some Valorant Points if they’re willing to pay the dollar price rather than earn the in-game currency through gameplay. Per a post on Xbox Wire, Valorant on console includes some mechanics changes, notably including “Focus,” a new shooting mode that functions similarly to the PC version’s “Hip Fire” mechanic but with reduced sensitivity.

“We’re getting to the starting line as we like to say,” says executive producer Andy Ho in the same Xbox Wire post. “This is a game that we don’t have an end date in mind for. We want to invest in it on an infinite horizon, so that players feel like their investment into the game is always going to be worth it.”

To coincide with the Open Beta releasing on consoles, developers Riot Games also released a list of frequently asked question answers on the game’s official website:

Do I still have to register to join the Valorant Console Open Beta?

As long as VALORANT is currently available on consoles where you live, you can play in the Open Beta! If the Open Beta is not currently available where you live, you can add it to your wishlist to notify you once it becomes available.

Can I play Valorant against my friends who play on a different platform than I do?

When you’re actually queuing up, only Xbox and PlayStation players will be able to play together, and will not be able to join games with PC players. We believe strongly in competitive integrity, and this is the best way for us to keep the experience fair and consistent for players on both console and PC.

How will progression work, and will it reset after Valorant is live on consoles?

You’ll have the same account across console and PC, and all progression you make while playing on either platform will stay with your account always. So any progress on the Battlepass, Agents you recruit, or skins you purchase will carry over between console and PC, and will still be on your account once the Beta finishes. This includes anything you’ve already earned or purchased on PC: it’ll be there when you log in on a console.