SDCC 2024: Mortal Kombat 1 Is Adding Animalities

The Mortal Kombat 1 panel at San Diego Comic-Con that took place during the evening on Friday, titled Mortal Kombat 1: MORE Kombat! on the schedule, centered on the announcement of the game’s upcoming expansion, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns. As can be expected with any downloadable content for a game, Khaos Reigns brings with it plenty of, well, chaos for players to experience in the future when the content launches. Not only does Khaos Reigns offer new story aspects for players to experience, it also gives players the opportunity to secure some new licensed and familiar faces to the franchise to add to their fighter roster – and another notable addition brings back a fatality type that hasn’t been included in the franchise for 29-years: Animalities.

First debuting in Mortal Kombat 3 in 1995, Animalities allow the winning fighter to shapeshift into an animal before tearing their victim to pieces in an appropriately animalistic and gory ending. Animalities are performed by all playable fighters and will be implemented into the game with the Khaos Reigns DLC launch, which is slated for September 24th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

The trailer showcased at Comic-Con also offered a look at the updated Animalities animations as well beginning at the 3-minute mark, which is able to be viewed below. Following a black screen with various animal noises playing in the background, the clip that follows showcases a hyena, hippopotamus, gorilla, t-rex skeleton, wolves, a giant scorpion, and a puffer fish that explodes its victim from inside. Following that grotesque (and awesome) sequence of Animalities finishers, we also get to see what it looks like in real-time with a demonstration of Mileena shifting into an orchid mantis and devouring the head of her opponent before ripping what remains in two.

The fan-favorite finishing moves will be returning as a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 owners in September. In addition to the throwback feral finisher moves returning, as previously mentioned some familiar faces are also returning to the game within Kombat Pack 2 – Noob Saibot, voiced by Kaiji Tang; Cyrax, voiced by Enuka Okuma; and Sektor, voiced by Erika Ishii, each with a revamped backstory to appropriately fit within the reimagined Mortal Kombat 1 Universe.

