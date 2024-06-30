10 Video Games Releasing in July 2024 You Should Not Miss

Summer is here, which means video game releases have slowed down a little bit, as they always do. Despite this, July 2024 has plenty of video games to offer whether you are on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S. Headlining this month is no doubt the long-awaited return of college football. Bolstering this are some promising indie games, some DLC for popular AAA games, and the opportunity to mow down fodder in Crocs.

Below, you can gander at July 2024's most noteworthy video game releases across the aforementioned platforms or, more specifically, the 10 most notable games. If these 10 games don't look like they are going to satiate your desire to play something new, be sure to check out the 10 honorable mentions at the bottom of the article.

EA Sports College Football 25

About: "In EA Sports College Football 25 experience explosive gameplay variety across 134 Football Bowl Subdivision schools and immerse yourself in the iconic atmospheres of college football as you chase college greatness."

Release Date: July 19 via PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The First Descendant

About: "The player becomes a Descendant in the game and is given a mission to fight against the invaders for the survival of humans and to protect the Ingris Continent. The player can experience a spectacular story by growing stronger through various missions and stories to finally discover the Descendants' secret. You can also feel The First Descendant's unique atmosphere through high-quality fields developed with Unreal Engine 5 and gain a new experience of reality and SF fantasy coexisting in one place."

Release Date: July 2 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Zenless Zone Zero

About: "Don't go into Hollows. I know, I know, there are Ether resources in the Hollows, bizarre creations, even ruins of the old civilization-all invaluable treasures. But don't forget about the spatial disorder, the monsters, and mutants running rampant. Ultimately, this is a disaster that could swallow the world. Hollows are not where ordinary people should go. So don't go into Hollows. Or at least, don't go in alone. If you insist on getting into danger, go to New Eridu first. This city full of people from all walks of life has many who need the Hollows: powerful and wealthy tycoons, gangs who rule the streets, schemers hiding in the shadows, and ruthless officials. Make your preparations there, find strong allies, and most importantly-. Find a 'Proxy.' Only they can guide people out of labyrinthian Hollows. Good luck."

Release Date: July 4 via PC, PS5, and mobile phones

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

About: "Join humanity's last stand as Gods and guns collide in an all-new action RPG open-world adventure. The Door to the Afterlife has been opened, allowing the old God's army of the undead to escape from within. The living are on the brink of extinction. It's time for the coalition army to retake their world. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic and embark on an epic journey to lead mankind's final siege against the tide of the dead. Your battle begins now."

Release Date: July 18 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Anger Foot

About: "Anger Foot is a lightning-fast hard bass blast of kicking doors and kicking ass. Crash through the caffeine-fueled fever dream of Shit City, putting the boot to a menacing menagerie of merciless gangsters. Unleash the world's deadliest feet on a colorful cast of anthropomorphic enemies. Clearing out slums, sewers, and skyscrapers as you grab new weapons, unlock new sneakers, and upgrade your powers in absurd and wonderful ways. Kick and shoot your way to the exit as you leave behind a smoldering trail of shattered doors, broken bones, and crumpled energy drinks."

Release Date: July 11 via PC

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – The Sky Breaker

About: "The first story pack for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, 'The Sky Breaker,' will be available July 16. The Sky Breaker sees a mysterious shadow looming in the sky, threatening the Na'vi clans below who are celebrating at their great festival of games. To protect the Western Frontier, you must face the RDA once again and save your allies."

Release Date: July 16 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

About: " As hope's light dawns once more, a hero looks to new horizons...Winds of opportunity bring a visitor from the New World, seeking the Warrior of Light's aid in a rite of succession to determine Tural's next ruler. Alongside Alphinaud, Alisaie, and Erenville, the Warrior of Light embarks upon a journey across the Indigo Deep. Should rumor be true, the contest may lead them to the fabled gates of a city of gold. Little do they know that it will also see the Scions divided..."

Release Date: July 2 via PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Conscript

About: "Conscript is a survival horror game inspired by classics of the genre-set in 1916 during the Great War. Conscript will blend all the punishing mechanics of older horror games into a cohesive, tense, and unique experience. In Conscript you play as a French soldier searching for his missing-in-action brother during the Battle of Verdun. Will you be able to search twisted trenches, navigate overrun forts, and cross no-mans-land to find him, and ensure a home goes unbroken?"

Release Date: July 23 via Nintendo Switch PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Dungeons of Hinterberg

About: "Armed with a sword and a tourist guide, explore the beautiful alpine village of Hinterberg and uncover the magic hidden within its dungeons. Master magic, solve puzzles and slay monsters; all this and more await you in Hinterberg. Prepare to go on a vacation to a modern-day village in the Austrian Alps, but instead of hiking or skiing, you'll be slaying monsters, hunting for loot and solving puzzles. 25 magical dungeons have recently appeared around Hinterberg, and monster slaying has become a major tourist attraction, drawing adventurers from all over the world to the small village."

Release Date: July 18 via PC and Xbox Series X|S

Flock

About: "Flock is a multiplayer co-op game where players take on the role of flying shepherds, each tending to their own unique herd of adorable flying creatures. The game is an ode to the joy of flight and discovery. Starting with a small herd of hover-sheep, you nurture and fly them toward fresh, untouched pastures. Along the way, you will discover the secrets of the beautiful uplands and its wild creatures."

Release Date: July 16 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

10 Honorable Mentions: