Ghost of Tsushima May Finally Be Getting a PC Port

If a new rumor is to be believed, Ghost of Tsushima will be the next first-party PlayStation game making the jump to PC. Reliable leaker Shpeshal Nick has heard rumblings that a PC version of the game could be announced very soon, possibly on March 5th. While Shpeshal Nick has proven very reliable in the past, readers are always advised to take these kinds of rumors with a grain of salt, pending an official announcement. Luckily, with March 5th just around the corner, we won't have to wait too long to see if this one pans out!

Shpeshal Nick's Tweet about the PC port can be found embedded below.

I’m hearing that we might be getting something about the Ghost of Tsushima PC port pretty soon. Maybe around the 5th? — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) March 1, 2024

It remains to be seen whether we'll get a Ghost of Tsushima PC announcement this month, but it seems like an inevitability. PlayStation has been making PC ports a priority over the last few years, with the company slowly bringing over its games to platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store. Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most glaring omissions, but hopefully this rumor means that more players a chance to experience everything the game has to offer!

PlayStation on PC

While Xbox has embraced same day releases on PC and console for its first-party games, PlayStation has been hesitant to do just that. Instead, the company has been slowly bringing over its library of games after they've been available for a while on console. This strategy has gotten a mixed reception over the last few years. While PC users are happy to see these games made available outside of PlayStation consoles, many wish they didn't have to wait so long for them to release on their preferred platform.

Of course, some hardcore PlayStation fans would prefer these games skip PC altogether! The argument is that bringing these games to PC makes it less enticing to own a PlayStation console. By bringing these games to PC after they've been available on console (sometimes even for years), PlayStation has basically made its games timed exclusives, and that seems to be the accepted trade-off.

Why Ghost of Tsushima on PC is Inevitable

Ghost of Tsushima first released on PS4 in 2020, with a PS5 version arriving the following year. The game was a major critical success for Sony, and a live-action film adaptation is currently in development. The game sold fairly well, but a PC version would expand its audience ahead of the movie's release. With development costs ballooning, and PlayStation cutting jobs across several of its studios, it's clear the company is looking for ways to make these games more profitable. Hopefully making PC versions means that PlayStation can continue to produce games that live up to the standards fans have come to expect!

Are you excited to see Ghost of Tsushima on PC? Do you think we'll get an announcement in the next few days? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!