PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2024 Available Now

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now download March 2024's lineup of free games that are available across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Sony made waves this past week when it announced that March's rotation on PS Plus would be a bit deeper than normal. Rather than simply offer up three games in total, Sony revealed that it would also be throwing in an expansion for Destiny 2 that users could snag at no cost. Now, all of these freebies can begin being downloaded right now.

In case you missed the announcement last week, March 2024's games for PlayStation Plus Essential happen to include EA Sports F1 23, Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. As mentioned, the big addition to this group is The Witch Queen, as we normally don't see expansions or DLC on PS Plus. Beyond this, March's group of freebies are also notable because of the savings they give PS Plus subscribers. In total, F1 23, Sifu, and Hello Neighbor 2 would normally retail for a combined price of $150. As a result, this is one of the most cost-effective months on the PlayStation subscription platform that we have seen in a long, long time.

To learn more about all of March's free games on PS Plus, you can find trailers and descriptions for each below.

F1 23

"Be the last to brake in EA Sports F1 23, the official videogame of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship. A new chapter in the thrilling 'Braking Point' story mode delivers high-speed drama and heated rivalries. Race wheel-to-wheel at new Las Vegas and Qatar circuits and earn rewards and upgrades in F1 World. New Red Flags add an authentic strategic element, and the 35% Race Distance feature delivers more action and excitement.

Drive updated 2023 cars with the official F1 lineup of your favorite 20 drivers and 10 teams. Also, F2, the ultimate training ground for F1 is now updated with the latest 2023 Season content, including the new cars and driver lineups across the paddock. Create your dream team and race to win in My Team Career Mode, compete in split-screen or in the expanded cross-platform multiplayer, and be more social with new Racenet Leagues."

Sifu

"Is one life enough to know Kung Fu? Whether you choose to play as a male or a female character, in Sifu, you will ponder that question on your path for revenge, hunting down your family's assassins. One against all, you have no allies, countless enemies, and a mysterious amulet to bring you back to life every time you die. Yet, be warned! Your secret weapon comes with a hefty price to pay: aging and its consequences."

Hello Neighbor 2

"Hello Neighbor 2 invites you to a seemingly quiet town of Raven Brooks where everyone is hiding something. You are an investigative journalist looking to uncover the darkest secrets of your neighbors and solve the case of Mr.Peterson, infamous antagonist of Hello Neighbor.

Sneak around, search for clues behind the mysteries and play against complex opponents controlled by advanced neural network AIs that learn from you and all other players – the whole town is your playground now!

Think you can trust your neighbors? Think again."

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

"Delve into Savathûn's Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies. A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, Savathûn's Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of power. From her palace to the swamp, all that she hides can be found here.

Create custom weaponry with unique mod, shader, and stat combinations. Master the new Glaive weapon type and unleash powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield."