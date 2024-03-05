LEGO Nintendo Announcements Being Teased for Mario Day

March 10th is quickly approaching, and that means Nintendo and its partners are getting ready for Mario Day, an annual celebration of the mustachioed mascot. It appears that this year will see some kind of announcements from LEGO, which will happen during a stream that will take place one day early, on March 9th. LEGO is teasing that "surprises" will be announced that day, and the company has released a brief teaser video. During the five-second runtime, the video's host seems surprised by the arrival of someone unexpected and asks "how did they get in?"

The teaser video for the LEGO Mario stream can be found below. A specific release time for the stream has not been announced.

Considering how many sets have already been released in the LEGO Mario line, it's hard to even guess who "they" might be. Since launching the line back in 2020, LEGO has covered just about every major character from the franchise, from heroes like Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Donkey Kong, to villains like Bowser, the Koopalings, and Kamek. It's possible we could see some sets based on last year's Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which happened to introduce a bunch of new enemy types. LEGO could also go with some of Mario's other allies, pulling characters like Geno and Mallow from Super Mario RPG (since that just got a remake last fall), or even Madame Flurry and Goombella from Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what gets revealed!

Mario Day Announcements

In addition to the LEGO stream, it seems there could be some announcements coming from Nintendo. While the company has yet to make anything official, reliable Nintendo leaker Pyoro claims that we'll see information about Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD this week. Neither game has a release date yet, and sometime around Mario Day would make a lot of sense. Nintendo tends to avoid making announcements on the weekend, so if we do get any kind of news, it would be more likely to happen on Friday, March 8th, or possibly Thursday the 7th.

Mario Day Discounts

Every year on Mario Day, Nintendo offers discounts on select games and products. This year is no exception, as Switch owners can get several different games on sale. From March 7th through the 17th, titles including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and Mario Party Superstars will all be available on the eShop for $39.99. Physical copies of Mario games will also be priced at $39.99 at participating retailers, including GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon. Last but not least, those that purchase a Switch from these retailers during that time frame will get a $25 giftcard.

