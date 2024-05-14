The Legend of Zelda Master Sword Electronic Prop Replica Is Back In Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are many The Legend of Zelda Master Sword prop replicas out there, but the one that Bandai Tamashii Nations has produced is definitely an upgrade that's akin to the Star Wars lightsabers produced by Hasbro and Disney. I measures 41-inches long and includes electronic Master Sword sounds from the video game series as well as a vibration feature. They also went all out with the detailing with "a complex mix of metallic, pearl, and graduated colors." It even comes with a fancy sheath and display stand.

If you want to reserve a Legend of Zelda Master Sword Proplica for your collection, pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $199.99 while you can. There will be a shipping charge, but this thing has sold out lightning fast at multiple retailers since it debuted earlier this week, and you might want to take what you can get. You won't be charged until it ships in December.

What Will the Live-Action The Legend of Zelda Movie Be About?

The Legend of Zelda fans have a lot to be excited about right now, including LEGO sets and the upcoming live-action movie. Plot details and casting for the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie have yet to be confirmed. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball is set to direct the film, which will also be produced by long time Spider-Man producer, Avi Arad. A number of actors have been rumored or suggested by fans, including Spider-Man and Uncharted star Tom Holland for Link and Euphoria and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Hunter Schafer for Zelda.

"I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," said Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto in a statement. "I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it."