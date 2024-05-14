Fallout 76 Players Beware, Phil Spencer Has Unlocked Nukes

When news broke last week that Microsoft was shutting down several studios including Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin, many players were understandably frustrated. The fanbase made those frustrations clear through several different methods, including reverse review bombing Tango's latest project Hi-Fi Rush. However, the most satisfying response to the closures might be what Fallout 76 players did to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. The Xbox boss is a well-known player of the multiplayer Fallout and players flooded the game, racing to bomb his camp with in-game nukes. After the first salvo was fired in Fallout 76, many other players joined in, keeping Spencer under a near-constant barrage for a time. If recent reports are to be believed though, Spencer might be working on a way to "fight back" after wrapping up an important in-game achievement.

Phil Spencer Unlocks Nukes in Fallout 76

The news was spotted by Rebs Gaming on Twitter, who noted that Spencer has recently acquired the "Officer on Deck" achievement in Fallout 76. For those who haven't been playing Bethesda's multiplayer game, that achievement grants access to the Whitespring bunker. There, players gain access to nuclear weapons and "start other radiant quests."

Now, the likelihood of the CEO of a massive company logging onto Fallout 76 to complete this quest and then pester players to get some sort of "revenge" is very small. Most likely, Spencer is simply enjoying the game like everyone else following the success of the Fallout TV series. That said, the timing of his unlocking this achievement does make it seem like Spencer is gearing up to take it to the playerbase. If nothing else, players who previously nuked Spencer should keep an eye out for Fallout 76 player P3 over the next few weeks, just to be safe.

What's Next for Xbox?

The closure of several studios is always sad news for the gaming community, but Xbox will have a chance to make its case for the platform's future very soon. Late last month, the team officially announced that the next Xbox Games Showcase will take place on June 9th. We don't know much about what's going to be shown at the event, though Xbox did say that it will highlight games from Xbox Game Studios, Activision, Blizzard, and Bethesda. We also should be getting an in-depth look at the next Call of Duty, which is rumored to be Black Ops Gulf War.