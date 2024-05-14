Xbox Game Pass Adding Hellblade 2 and 10 More Games Soon

Xbox Game Pass has quite the drop coming up this week with 11 games in total to be added to the subscription service over the next couple of days. As is usually the case, some of those are day-one releases with Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 leading the charge there as the next game from Ninja Theory that's been a long time coming now. Between that Hellblade sequel, some EA Play games, and the relatively recent Lords of the Fallen which stood out as an exceptional Soulslike, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have quite a bit to pick from soon.

The whopping 11 games being added in the second half of May and into June are Chants of Sennaar, EA Sports NHL 24, Immortals of Aveum, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Galacticare, Hauntii, Moving Out 2, Humanity, Lords of the Fallen, Firework, and Rolling Hills. Release dates for all of those games as well as the platforms on which they'll be available can be found below ahead of their May and June releases.

New Xbox Game Pass Games in May/June

Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 15

EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – May 16

Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – May 16

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 21

Galacticare (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – May 23

Hauntii (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 23

Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 28

Humanity (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 30

Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 30

Firework (PC) – June 4

Rolling Hills (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 4

Of those games, Hellblade 2, Galacticare, Hauntii, and Rolling Hills are all the games that'll be coming straight to Xbox Game Pass upon release. Though there's been plenty of discussion online as of late regarding the amount of marketing and attention the game's gotten in the buildup to its release, Hellblade 2 will likely still be the most popular game of this coming drop unless people get an urge to play one of the new EA Play games.

"The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland," an overview of the game offered. "Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua's story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound."

The new Xbox Game Pass games start dropping on May 15 and will continue into June.