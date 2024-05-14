LEGO Legend of Zelda Set Reportedly Coming This Year

In February 2023, images of a LEGO set based on Nintendo's Legend of Zelda franchise leaked online. Everything about the set seemed pretty official, and some of the websites that hosted images of the set apparently received copyright strikes from the LEGO Group, requesting that these images get taken down. That seemed like a pretty big hint that the set was authentic, but things have been pretty quiet for more than a year now. However, that has changed, as LEGO leaker Brick Clicker is reporting that the first Zelda set will be arriving on September 1st for a price around $299.99.

What is LEGO's First Zelda Set?

The set in question is based on the Great Deku Tree, one of the most important characters/locations in the Zelda franchise. The leaked images of the set last year included two different build options: one based on its appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and another based on how it looks in Breath of the Wild. Those leaks claimed that the set will arrive with three minifigures: Link from Ocarina, and Link and Zelda from Breath of the Wild. However, Brick Clicker claims the set will also include a design based on Young Link from Ocarina of Time, as well.

If this is all true, it makes a lot of sense; Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild are two of the most popular games in the franchise, and the two that really redefined Zelda for so many players. Launching in 1998 on N64, Ocarina was the first 3D Zelda, and had a monumental impact on the entire video game industry. More recently, Breath of the Wild helped launch the Nintendo Switch era, and has subsequently become the best-selling Zelda game of all-time. A set that gives players the chance to build designs based on both games would have a lot of crossover appeal, even if the price is a bit steep.

When Will the Great Deku Tree Set Get an Official Announcement?

If the Great Deku Tree set really is coming in September, it's very likely that we'll see an announcement within the next few weeks. At the start of this month, LEGO announced several Nintendo inspired sets launching on August 1st, so we'll probably get some lead time on the Zelda set, as well. At this time, we don't know if LEGO is planning any other sets based on the series, but it would be nice to see some smaller (and cheaper) options for fans that aren't looking for something as big or expensive. Zelda is one of Nintendo's most popular franchises, and LEGO has a significant number of sets based on Mario and Animal Crossing, some of which are at lower price points.

For now, Zelda fans will just have to be patient as they wait for official confirmation. With a live-action movie in the works, and rumors about an enhanced version of Breath of the Wild coming to Nintendo Switch 2, it seems like fans could have quite a bit to look forward to!

Would you buy a LEGO Zelda set? Is this something you've been waiting to see? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!