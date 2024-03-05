When Is MultiVersus Coming Back?

When is WB Games going to bring back MultiVersus? This is a question that many fans have started to ask in larger droves as Warner Bros. and developer Player First Games haven't provided a new update on the free-to-play fighting game in quite some time. Coming into 2024, it was assumed that new information on MultiVersus might come about relatively soon as it had been nearly six months since the game's Open Beta had come to a close. Now, it's March and we're still left without concrete answers for the time being.

Back in June 2023, MultiVersus went offline as WB Games announced that its Beta phase had come to a close. This move shocked many players as, most of the time, games that release in early access never go through shutdown periods before reaching their 1.0 launch. At the time, Player First Games informed players that MultiVersus could come back in "Early 2024" with its full release. As we've clearly seen, January and February didn't end up seeing the re-release of MultiVersus, which has only heightened questions about the game as March has now arrived. Fortunately, it very much seems like a release in March could end up happening.

Assuming that "early 2024" is still the window that WB Games is aiming for with the return of MultiVersus, it implies that we should hear something new very, very soon. Oftentimes, publishers that use this "early" launch window designation are referring to the first three months of a year. It's also worth noting that WB Games is set to have its current fiscal year come to a close at the end of March. As a result, if the company wants to get MultiVersus out to boost financials to close this period, it will have to do so soon.

Perhaps most importantly, one major reason why a launch for MultiVersus in March seems feasible is because of a new promotion with the game. Specifically, McDonald's is set to give out toys associated with MultiVersus in Happy Meals beginning at various locations this month. This crossover with McDonald's would really only make sense if WB Games in turn had plans for MultiVersus to release in proximity to this Happy Meal collab.

In short, it seems like news on MultiVersus could come about any minute from WB Games. Despite having been roughly nine months without an update on the project, everything is lining up for MultiVersus to release once again at some point this month, barring any delays. When we have more official word on the launch of the Warner Bros. fighting game, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

