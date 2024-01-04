MultiVersus Leak Reveals New Art Ahead of Possible Comeback

A new Multiversus leak suggests the game may be priming itself for a big comeback. Over the last decade, we have seen a major rise in crossover content in gaming. Games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and many others have all leveraged major crossover events with other IP to try and draw the most eyes (and revenue) to their products. One of the biggest examples of a big gaming crossover is Super Smash Bros, a Nintendo fighting game which puts all of gaming's biggest icons in an arena to duke it out. This eventually resulted in a trend of other companies trying to use their treasure trove of IP to create their own big fighting games, such as Nickelodeon and Warner Brothers. Unfortunately for WB, Multiversus' success was a blip and fell off pretty quickly, eventually resulting in temporarily shutting down.

The game has struggled for a while, but it seems like there will be an effort to revitalize it soon. Last month, there was a leak that suggested McDonalds would be running a promotional campaign with Multiversus at some point in the near future. As of the time of writing, there hasn't been any official news of such a thing, but many were led to believe this could result in a release date for the full game or other major news. Now, a month later, new art has surfaced online seemingly for this McDonalds promotion and shows new renders of Harley Quinn, Garnet, and Wonder Woman. As of right now, we have no idea when anything will materialize out of this, but it does appear something is coming.

#MultiVersus x McDonalds art

Some new renders in here pic.twitter.com/evwALM0lX0 — ausil ( laisul ) 😸 (@AusilMV) January 3, 2024

As for how soon, no one knows. Either way, MultiVersus looks like it could be a big game for 2024. We have no idea when MultiVersus is going to make its remergence, but it's possible we could get a big marketing campaign leading up to the summer. Warner Bros. does seem to have an affinity for summer releases, as that's when the initial early access version came out, Mortal Kombat 1 debuted at the end of summer, and a number of other titles from WB have debuted during that time.