MultiVersus Return Could Happen Sooner Than You Think

Back in June, WB Games shut down the servers for MultiVersus, ending the game's open beta period. At the time, the publisher stated that it needed time to make several changes to the game. A specific return date was not revealed, outside of "early 2024." Nothing has been heard about MultiVersus since then, but it seems WB Games might be gearing up for a return. Twitter user @mercWmouthMVS recently shared an advertisement for a MultiVersus themed Happy Meal promotion. The advertisement features images of Superman and Harley Quinn as they appear in the game.

The advertisement was discovered in a McDonald's in Belgium, and it's unclear when (or if) the promotion will come to North American locations. At this time, McDonald's locations here are having a Happy Meal promotion based on a different video game, Crash Team Rumble. It's likely the MultiVersus promotion will come to North America closer to the game's actual return date, whenever that might be. However, the fact that this promotion is being held anywhere right now bodes pretty well for a MultiVersus return within the next few months. As of this writing, the game is not available for download on any platform.

MultiVersus Characters

MultiVersus is an online fighting game inspired by Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. series. Unlike Smash Bros., MultiVersus features playable characters spanning franchises owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. At the time the game went offline, there were 23 fighters to choose from, including Batman, Bugs Bunny, the Iron Giant, Finn, Jake the Dog, and Arya Stark. The game also featured one wholly original character (Reindog) as well as NBA superstar Lebron James. The game even featured prominent actors reprising their roles, including Kevin Conroy as Batman and John DiMaggio as Jake.

There are few companies that have enough properties to make a Smash Bros. competitor, but Warner Bros. Discovery is a notable exception! The DC Universe, Looney Tunes, and Scooby Doo alone would be more than enough, but bringing in characters from movies like Gremlins and The Iron Giant gives the roster a potential depth that other companies could only dream of. From the open beta, MultiVersus seemed promising, and it will be interesting to see if the servers being down for several months will have a negative impact on the game's momentum.

MultiVersus Return Date

The return date for MultiVersus has yet to be revealed, but with a McDonald's Happy Meal promotion on the way, we should know more soon. It's unlikely Warner Bros. Discovery would invest in that type of thing without having something big to promote to kids, and a game that's currently offline with no return window would be a huge missed opportunity!

