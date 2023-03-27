MultiVersus Is Going Offline Soon, Will Return in 2024

WB Games and developer Player First Games have announced today that its platform fighter MultiVersus will soon be going offline with plans to return in 2024. When MultiVersus first arrived last year, it did so in the form of an Open Beta. And while it was known that this Beta phase for the game wouldn't last forever, Player First Games has now made clear that the online component of MultiVersus will now be going down entirely to pave the way to a full release.

In a statement shared by MultiVersus director Tony Huynh today, it was detailed that the game's Open Beta will be coming to a close this summer on June 25th. As a result, MultiVersus will be taken offline as a whole while Player First Games continues working on the game behind the scenes for an eventual relaunch in 2024. Although MultiVersus won't be playable online after this time, it will still be accessible in offline and training modes.

"Throughout our Open Beta, we've been working hard to build the best gameplay experience, and we appreciate all of the inspiration you've given us. Our Open Beta has been an important learning opportunity for us and a stepping stone to the next phase of MultiVersus," Huynh said of the decision. "We know there's still a lot of work to do. As a result, we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode and more matchmaking improvements. [...] To do this the right way, we will be closing the MultiVersus Open Beta on June 25, 2023. As part of this process, we'll be pausing updates and taking the game offline as we prepare for the launch of MultiVersus, which we are targeting for early 2024."

MVPs, thank you for the support during Open Beta! The feedback and inspiration has been amazing. Open Beta will close on June 25 as we prepare for full launch in early 2024. #MultiVersus will be back better than ever with new content, features, modes & more when we return. pic.twitter.com/6NOCMRDBrp — MultiVersus (@multiversus) March 27, 2023

All in all, this news has come as a bit of a shock to many MultiVersus fans. In response to this announcement, a number of people have expressed frustration with WB Games charging money for the Open Beta of MultiVersus only to then lock players out of this content that they may have bought for a set period of time. Others are simply astounded by this move as most early access games tend to go directly into their full versions without any sort of downtime. Whether or not there will be changes to this strategy in the coming weeks or months from Player First Games remains to be seen, but this decision is definitely a surprise.

How do you feel about MultiVersus shutting down completely until next year? Will this move end up making the game better, or will it backfire completely?