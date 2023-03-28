MultiVersus Players Frustrated by Lack of Refunds Ahead of Open Beta's End

MultiVersus players asked not long ago for some new content, and instead, they got an announcement that the game's open beta would be winding down soon ahead of the return of MultiVersus in 2024. The game was indeed in open beta this whole time, too, despite what some incredulous players have expressed online, though it's been in open beta for so long now that it'd be quite easy to forget that was the case. Whether you knew it was in open beta or not, however, players have run into another obstacle that they're not too happy about: refunds aren't being offered for purchases made during the open beta period.

Considering how the game offered microtransactions like premium currency as well as a battle pass option and Founder's Packs, it's easy to see why players might be a bit peeved that their content they paid for is being taken away for an indefinite amount of time. The game's supposed to be coming back in 2024 (which is already a lengthy wait for a game people were able to play for so long), but the fact that it doesn't have a narrower timeframe than sometime next year hasn't gone over well either.

Twitch streamer wrenchd was one such player who asked about the Founder's Pack situation in response to the beta's shutdown. While those packs varied in prices, some of them were quite pricey. This kind of sentiment where players asked about refunds and how purchases would be handled moving forward was common in response to the announcement from this week.

can i get a refund for the $100 founders pack in that case — wrenchd (@wrenchdee) March 27, 2023

If they think shutting down for an undetermined amount of time but refusing refunds is going to be well received they are insane. pic.twitter.com/tQhSjjBkyw — VADO (@vadorant) March 27, 2023

So, what does Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games have to say about the topic of refunds? An FAQ on the game's site addresses the question:

"This announcement does not change any current refund policies or terms offered by the storefront(s) from which Founder's Packs or Gleamium bundles were purchased," the FAQ said about refunds. "For more information, please visit the customer support pages for PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Games. Additionally, refunds are not available as a result of the Open Beta closure. However, all progress and previously earned or purchased content will carry over when MultiVersus returns in early 2024."

Progress carrying over is a welcome development, but it's also expected given that players put money into the open beta. The pushback on the refund situation has been swift, though there's no indication at this time that things will change.