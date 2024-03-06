Delisted Nintendo Switch Game Set to Return to the eShop Soon

A game that was nuked off of the Nintendo Switch eShop this past week without warning is set to return very soon. Mere days ago, Square Enix's once-Switch-exclusive RPG Octopath Traveler was taken down from being for sale on the eShop. This move prompted confusion amongst a number of Nintendo fans who feared that the game could have been the latest in a long line of delisted titles that have come about in recent years. Fortunately, Square Enix has now spoken up on the matter and has put those concerns to rest.

In a message shared on social media, Square Enix made clear that Octopath Traveler's removal from the Nintendo Switch eShop is only a temporary one. To that end, the publisher didn't have any more information to share about when it might become purchasable in a digital capacity on Switch once again. Instead, it merely told fans that it's working on the matter and will have more to say when it returns to the eShop.

"The Nintendo Switch eShop version of Octopath Traveler is temporarily unable to purchase," Square Enix said in its post. "We are working on this and will update when the game is available to purchase again."

Released back in 2018, Octopath Traveler was one of the first major exclusives that Square Enix brought to Nintendo Switch early in the console's life cycle. Later in 2021, Square Enix ported Octopath Traveler to Xbox, which paved the way for the eventual Octopath Traveler 2 in 2023. Although it's not Square Enix's most popular franchise by any means, it's one that many on Switch have had a fondness for over the years.

As for the reason behind this removal on the eShop, well, Square Enix still hasn't provided any clarification. As some Switch users were quick to point out, though, this delisting might have something to do with Octopath Traveler's publishing rights. When it first came to Switch, Octopath Traveler was a game published by Nintendo. Prior to being taken down, the publisher name on its eShop page was altered to now list Square Enix. As a result, this change could be why it had to be briefly made unavailable on the Switch digital marketplace.

