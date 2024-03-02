Popular Nintendo Switch RPG Has Just Vanished From the eShop

A popular Nintendo Switch RPG that was once an exclusive to the Nintendo Switch has vanished from the Nintendo eShop with no word from its developer or publisher as to why it is no longer available to purchase. The game in question hails from the year 2018, and was popular enough -- selling three million copies as of 2022 -- to spawn a series that has followed it. It also reviewed pretty well, garnering an 83 on Metacritic. To this end, it was considered one of the better RPGs of its year. Since then, it has come to PC, Google Stadia, and Xbox One. And you can still purchase it on these platforms, but not on Nintendo Switch.

With no communication from Square Enix, it is unclear what is going on, but there is a theory going around. Back in December, publishing rights of the game on Switch went from Nintendo to Square Enix. This could have something to do with it, but it is unclear why this is happening months after this switch.

What makes the delisting odder is the game's sequel remains available via the Nintendo eShop, which may actually further point to this having something to do with the publishing rights change mentioned above. Whatever the case, we don't expect this to last very long, let alone permanently.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on the situation. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Of course, this also applies for any further developments.

If you are unfamiliar with Octopath Traveler, it was made by Acquire and Square Enix. Upon release, it was praised for its unique presentation, music, and battle system. What was a little more divisive was the narrative and writing of the game. If you end up checking the RPG out when it comes back to Nintendo Switch, you can expect to sink an appreciable amount of hours into the game. More specifically, 60 to 80 hours depending on various factors. Completionists will need even more time with it though. How much more time? A good amount more, as completionist runs will take roughly 100 hours.

