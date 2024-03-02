Everything Coming to Nintendo Switch in March 2024

This could be the final March before the Nintendo Switch 2 releases, and unfortunately, it is not going to be the most memorable month for Switch users. March is typically a very busy month for video game releases, but this March is lighter than normal. Combine this with the aging technology of the Switch preventing some newer, notable releases from being on it and you get an extra light month. This doesn't mean there isn't plenty to play though. There always is. It just means you may actually have some time to breath in between the biggest releases.

Naturally, even during a light month, it is difficult to keep track of what is and isn't coming out, which is why we have compiled a cheat list full of every Nintendo Switch release in March of consequence. "Of consequence" is key because this is not an exhaustive list. There is a steady flow of shovelware filler flooding the Nintendo eShop at any given time. None of this included. Rather, what is included is every Nintendo Switch game releasing in March that rises above this categorization.

March 1:

Ufouria: The Saga 2

Cricket Through the Ages



March 4:

Biomorph

March 5:

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Mediterranea Inferno



March 6:

Berserk Boy



March 7:

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise[a]



Top Racer Collection



Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley



Crown Wars: The Black Prince



March 8:

Ancient Weapon Holly



Unicorn Overlord



March 12:

Contra: Operation Galuga



March 13:

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story



March 14:

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection



Highwater

Macross Shooting Insight



Death Trick: Double Blind

Dungeon Drafters

MACROSS Shooting Insight



GYLT



March 15:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition



March 19:

MLB The Show 24



March 21:

Krimson



March 22:

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered



Princess Peach: Showtime!



March 26:

South Park: Snow Day!



March 28:

Amairo Chocolate



Mars 2120



Open Roads



Pepper Grinder



Radirgy 2



Yohane the Parhelion: NUMAZU in the MIRAGE

Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files



Felix the Cat Collection



Outward: Definitive Edition



Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative



March TBA:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak



Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland



