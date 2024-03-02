Everything Coming to Nintendo Switch in March 2024
There are lots of Nintendo Switch releasing in March.
This could be the final March before the Nintendo Switch 2 releases, and unfortunately, it is not going to be the most memorable month for Switch users. March is typically a very busy month for video game releases, but this March is lighter than normal. Combine this with the aging technology of the Switch preventing some newer, notable releases from being on it and you get an extra light month. This doesn't mean there isn't plenty to play though. There always is. It just means you may actually have some time to breath in between the biggest releases.
Naturally, even during a light month, it is difficult to keep track of what is and isn't coming out, which is why we have compiled a cheat list full of every Nintendo Switch release in March of consequence. "Of consequence" is key because this is not an exhaustive list. There is a steady flow of shovelware filler flooding the Nintendo eShop at any given time. None of this included. Rather, what is included is every Nintendo Switch game releasing in March that rises above this categorization.
March 1:
- Ufouria: The Saga 2
- Cricket Through the Ages
March 4:
- Biomorph
March 5:
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game
- Mediterranea Inferno
March 6:
- Berserk Boy
March 7:
- Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise[a]
- Top Racer Collection
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince
March 8:
- Ancient Weapon Holly
- Unicorn Overlord
March 12:
- Contra: Operation Galuga
March 13:
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
March 14:
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Highwater
- Macross Shooting Insight
- Death Trick: Double Blind
- Dungeon Drafters
- GYLT
March 15:
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
March 19:
- MLB The Show 24
March 21:
- Krimson
March 22:
- The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
March 26:
- South Park: Snow Day!
March 28:
- Amairo Chocolate
- Mars 2120
- Open Roads
- Pepper Grinder
- Radirgy 2
- Yohane the Parhelion: NUMAZU in the MIRAGE
- Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files
- Felix the Cat Collection
- Outward: Definitive Edition
- Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative
March TBA:
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak
- Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak
- Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland

For more Nintendo coverage -- including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What Nintendo Switch games are you planning on picking up this month?