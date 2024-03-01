Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Leaks Two Huge RPGs Coming to the New Console

A new Nintendo Switch 2 rumor alleges that two big RPGs -- one that is already out, and another that is set to release later this year -- are both coming to the next Nintendo console, presumably at or near the launch of the console, which is rumored to happen sometime next year. We are three months into 2024, and there is no word from Nintendo about the rumored Nintendo Switch 2, the tentative name assigned to the next Nintendo console expected to be a successor to the Switch. As a result, there is also no word what games Nintendo fans can expect, at least not officially. There are plenty of rumors about Nintendo Switch 2 games. The latest claims two RPGs of importance are Switch 2 bound.

The first of these two RPGs are Metaphor: ReFantazio, an RPG announced from Persona-studio Atlus back in 2016, though it wasn't fully revealed until June of last year. It is currently scheduled to release this fall via PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. There has been no word of a Nintendo Switch version, and it may be because it will actually be a Switch 2 game.

"From the creative minds behind Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom's lost prince," reads an official blurb about the upcoming game. "Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical "Archetype" powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an "Archetype," you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom's true nature."

The second supposed Nintendo Switch 2-bound RPG is one that released last month, but also via Atlus. That RPG is Persona 3 Reloaded, a remake of Persona 3. This game is also oddly missing on the Nintendo Switch, which is perhaps because it is being saved for Switch 2.

"Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour 'hidden' between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era."

What is the source of all this information? Well, it comes from a well-known insider/leaker within the Persona community that goes by "MbKKssTBhz5" on social media platform X. Despite this, all of this should still be taken with a grain of salt like any other rumor.