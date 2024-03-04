Forgotten PlayStation Exclusive Rumored to Return on PS5

A new rumor has claimed that a cult classic exclusive from PlayStation could be coming back with a new remaster on PlayStation 5. Over the past few years, Sony has started to make a much stronger effort to remake and remaster many games from PlayStation's past for new hardware. Some of the titles that we've already seen in this vein have included The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Demon's Souls, and the upcoming PS5 version of Until Dawn. Now, a new rumor has claimed that this trend will be continuing once again with a game that a now-dormant studio once released.

According to an insider by the name of Orangee (via Reddit), Sony is planning to port Japan Studio's Gravity Rush 2 to both PS5 and PC in the future. Previously, this user has leaked other accurate information tied to the Gravity Rush series, which means that what they've said about this new port carries some weight. In short, Orangee claims that Sony is going to announce this new version of Gravity Rush 2 in May and will release it in the summer on PS5. The PC iteration will then launch at a later date.

Released back in 2017, Gravity Rush 2 was the sequel to the PlayStation Vita title Gravity Rush. This sequel expanded on the world and mechanics found in the original and was quite well-received by critics and fans alike. Since its launch, developer Japan Studio went on to be shut down in 2021, which essentially killed any hope for a third Gravity Rush game. Fortunately, it sounds like Sony isn't necessarily done with the series just yet.

One reason why it would make sense for Sony to bring back Gravity Rush 2 at this point in time is because a movie based on the franchise is in the works. Sony announced back in 2022 that it was working on a film adaptation of Gravity Rush which ended up surprising many. At the start of this year, a brief tease of the Gravity Rush film was shown off by Sony during its CES 2024 presentation. For now, details on the movie are still relatively slim, but it now sounds as though Gravity Rush 2 might be returning on PS5 to help pave the way for the film.

