Everything Coming to PS5 in March 2024
There are lots of PS5 games releasing in March.
Like every March since the PlayStation console was released, March 2024 is set to treat PS5 gamers to a wide variety of games. However, while March 2024 is far from slow, it is perhaps not as jam packed full of major PS5 games as previous years. Those who prefer their games to have more of a Japanese flavor are going to be feasting in March though, with the likes of Rise of Ronin, Dragon's Dogma 2, Unicorn Overlord, and Hi-Fi Rush all being released on PS5 via Japanese studios. There are also a couple of popular sports franchises getting new releases in March as well.
It can be challenging to keep track of what is and isn't releasing any given month, which is why we have gone ahead and created the list below which features every PS5 release in March 2024 of consequence. With the PlayStation Store constantly flooded with shovelware you've never heard of and have no desire to find out why, the list below is not literally every PS5 game releasing in March 2024. March will be over by the time you finish reading that list. Rather, the list below is comprised of every PS5 game releasing next month that rises above this categorization.
March 1:
- Ufouria: The Saga 2
March 4:
- Biomorph
March 5:
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game
- Mediterranea Inferno
- The Outlast Trials
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
March 7:
- As Dusk Falls
- Top Racer Collection
- ABRISS: Build to Destroy
March 8:
- Ancient Weapon Holly
- Unicorn Overlord
- WWE 2K24
March 12:
- Contra: Operation Galuga
March 13:
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
March 14:
- Ib
- Macross Shooting Insight
- What the Golf?
- Highwater
March 18:
- Hi-Fi Rush
March 19:
- MLB The Show 24
March 20:
- Alone in the Dark
March 21:
- Krimson
- House Flipper 2
- Postal 4: No Regrets
March 22:
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Rise of the Rōnin
March 26:
- Planet Zoo
- South Park: Snow Day!
March 28:
- Mars 2120
- Open Roads
- Radirgy 2
March TBA:
- Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland
- Akka Arrh
- Richman 11
