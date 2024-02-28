Everything Coming to PS5 in March 2024

Like every March since the PlayStation console was released, March 2024 is set to treat PS5 gamers to a wide variety of games. However, while March 2024 is far from slow, it is perhaps not as jam packed full of major PS5 games as previous years. Those who prefer their games to have more of a Japanese flavor are going to be feasting in March though, with the likes of Rise of Ronin, Dragon's Dogma 2, Unicorn Overlord, and Hi-Fi Rush all being released on PS5 via Japanese studios. There are also a couple of popular sports franchises getting new releases in March as well.

It can be challenging to keep track of what is and isn't releasing any given month, which is why we have gone ahead and created the list below which features every PS5 release in March 2024 of consequence. With the PlayStation Store constantly flooded with shovelware you've never heard of and have no desire to find out why, the list below is not literally every PS5 game releasing in March 2024. March will be over by the time you finish reading that list. Rather, the list below is comprised of every PS5 game releasing next month that rises above this categorization.

March 1:

Ufouria: The Saga 2

March 4:

Biomorph

March 5:

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Mediterranea Inferno

The Outlast Trials

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles



March 7:

As Dusk Falls

Top Racer Collection

ABRISS: Build to Destroy



March 8:

Ancient Weapon Holly

Unicorn Overlord

WWE 2K24

March 12:

Contra: Operation Galuga

March 13:

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

March 14:

Ib

Macross Shooting Insight

What the Golf?

Highwater

March 18:

Hi-Fi Rush

March 19:

MLB The Show 24

March 20:

Alone in the Dark

March 21:

Krimson

House Flipper 2

Postal 4: No Regrets

March 22:

Dragon's Dogma 2

Rise of the Rōnin

March 26:

Planet Zoo

South Park: Snow Day!

March 28:

Mars 2120

Open Roads



Radirgy 2



March TBA:

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland



Akka Arrh

Richman 11



For all of our previous and extensive PlayStation 5 coverage -- including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals -- click here.