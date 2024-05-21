Kingdom Hearts May Come to Fortnite

Yesterday, it was revealed that the Kingdom Hearts series is finally coming to Steam later this year. However, the news for the series doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. One of the premiere places for video game crossovers and collaborations is Fortnite, and a new rumor claims that Kingdom Hearts might have a crossover of its own coming relatively soon. With a new season quickly approaching in Fortnite, it might be the perfect time for Square to hop on board and get fans even more hyped about the future of Kingdom Hearts.

Kingdom Hearts x Fortnite Rumor

(Photo: Square Enix)

This rumor was posted to Twitter by ShiinaBR, who has become one of the more reliable sources within the Fortnite community over the last several years. Reportedly, the source for the rumor is MbKKssTBhz5 on Twitter, who also goes by Midori and has a long track record of successfully leaking games from Atlus, namely several Persona leaks. This might seem a little outside their wheelhouse, but both accounts have proven trustworthy over the years, so you can safely assume that there's something here. That said, you'll still want to take the rumor with a grain of salt until something is officially confirmed.

At this point, the rumor is light on details. Supposedly, Square Enix is reaching out to several companies about potential crossovers and Fortnite is one of the games being discussed internally. For now, that's all we know, but with Kingdom Hearts making its way to Steam on June 13th and the next Fortnite season kicking off soon, we might see the collaboration happening sooner rather than later.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 Release Date

Speaking of the next season of Fortnite, Chapter 5, Season 3 drops on May 24th. Remember, there will be a significant chunk of downtime before the update is available to play, but it should be ready to go by the time most players get home for the evening in the US.

The season will be chock-full of new content for players, including new collaborations with Loki and Fallout. There are also rumors about Pirates of the Caribbean and Friday the 13th, though developer Epic Games hasn't confirmed those at the time of this writing. Fortunately, we only have to wait a few more days before the new season is available for everybody.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.