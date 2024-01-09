Gravity Rush Movie Reveals First Look at New Footage

Sony surprised a lot of fans by giving them a first look at the Gravity Rush movie at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show. Yes, the 2016 PlayStation favorite is getting a film adaptation. With Sony's recent track record in that space, they're going all-in on movies based on their properties. However, a lot of people thought that the Gravity Rush project had been abandoned in favor of some other more recent PlayStation titles. Secret Society of Second Born Royals director Anna Mastro had been tabbed as a director. Emily Jerome (Panopticon) was working on the script. Scott Free Productions was reportedly teaming with PlayStation Productions on the movie. Sony brass hyped up their other screen adaptations during their presentation

"The Last of Us generated tremendous interest from both gamers and non-gamers alike. It was the second most-watched HBO series premiere in 13 years. As of this past weekend, The Last of Us has already won eight Emmy awards and is up for five more, including Best Drama Series," Sony Pictures's President Katherine Pope said during the showcase. "Twisted Metal was also released last year and became one of the top five original series launched on Peacock to date."

The Last Of Us Reigns Supreme For PlayStation

Of all the Sony TV or film adaptations, The Last of Us tops the list. The critically-acclaimed HBO series was a hit with fans and critics alike. But, how long can PlayStation Productions expect this show to run considering there are only two full games to adapt. Producer Craig Mazin explained a four season plan with The Hollywood Reporter. In his comments he made it clear that the studio isn't stopping anytime soon.

"You never know," Mazin offered. "It can end up being three or five. But four seems like a good number. Some seasons, because of the story we're telling, will need fewer episodes and some will need more. The best news is the audience wants more. We will not indulge a desire for more simply to make them happier when they hear how many episodes are announced. And if they don't like how many episodes are in a season because they want more, well, OK."

He continued, " But when all is said and done, I think the wisdom of how we lay it out will hopefully be clear. I don't know if any season will actually have the same amount of episodes. But, whatever, the number's not important. What's important is when they get to the end of the season, they're like, 'That was a good season.'"

Looking To Revisit Gravity Rush?

(Photo: PlayStation)

Sony still has Gravity Rush available on The PlayStation Store. Here's what the company has to say about the 2016 release: "Gain a new perspective as Kat, a strong-willed girl trying to protect her future in a world that's crumbling to pieces. With incredible gravity-altering abilities, Kat is the only one who can salvage the floating city of Hekseville – if only she could remember who she is…" Below is a list of the features in the game.

Dive into a world of beautifully enhanced graphics to explore the unique 3D world, stunningly revamped from the award-winning PS Vita original.



Manipulate gravity with the DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller, using its built-in motion sensors to give you a new level of control.



Enjoy extra missions, challenges and costumes with the Maid Pack, Spy Pack and Military Pack, all included in the game.



Enjoy Gravity Rush Remastered's unique comic book art style with over 600 illustrations available to view in the new gallery mode.



Are you surprised to hear more about Gravity Rush? Let us know down in the comments!