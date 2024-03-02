PS5 Console Upgraded With New Feature That Makes It Better and Easier to Use

Sony has upgraded the PS5 with a quality-of-life feature that makes the console better and easier to use. The PlayStation 5 has been out for a few years now, and slowly but surely, it has been improved by Sony via a steady flow of software updates. This is the rollout every generation. Consoles are released with in an incomplete state and missing various quality-of-life features, but this changes deeper into the console's lifespan. Most of these features don't radically change the use of the console, but they add up to improving it. To this end, the PS5 has a new feature that makes it easier to use parts of it and makes it safer to use it as well, though you may need to sacrifice your biological data to Sony to facilitate all of this.

The new feature is called Passkey, and PlayStation is apparently quite proud of it as it made a special promotional trailer just for it, something it does not do for most features. As the name suggests, the feature allows PS5 users to go password-free. More specifically, according to Sony, Passkey allows PS5 users to have "a faster and more secure account sign-in experience." How does it permit this? Well, it lets PS5 users have a single sign-in across mobile devices, console, and computer. Options include a fingerprint, a face scan, or a pin for those who prefer a little more privacy.

"Go password-free with your account for PlayStation Network," says Sony of the feature. "Passkeys offer a faster and more secure account sign-in experience by letting you sign in through your mobile device or computer using the same convenient device unlocking method, like a fingerprint, face scan or PIN. Visit www.playstation.com/passkey to learn more."

It is unclear why it took Sony so long to add what has become a fairly basic and standard feature across a wide range of hardware. Whatever the case, it is a handy feature for those who find themselves logging in all the time, particularly on mobile or computer as console logins are not common.

