Stellar Blade Creators Considering PC Release

Stellar Blade, the very good action game from developer Shift Up and Sony Interactive Entertainment, is only on the PlayStation 5 right now, but that could change in the future if the game gets a PC release. Shift Up acknowledged in its recent financial filing that the developer is indeed open to not only a PC version of Stellar Blade but also a sequel, too. The sequel seems plenty likely given the warm reception to the game, and seeing how SIE is the publisher and has been putting its major games on PC as of late, there's no reason to believe that Stellar Blade won't be among the PlayStation games that make the jump to PC.

Shift Up talked about its first console game in the recent filing where it first clarified that neither a sequel nor a PC version have been confirmed just yet. Instead, Shift Up did outright say that it's working on a game that'll be a new IP separate from Stellar Blade and is so far being referred to as "Project Witches." The translation (via Gematsu) outlined Shift Up's current plans:

"Beyond Stellar Blade, we are developing a new [intellectual property]-based game, Project Witches, for release in 2027 or later, and are considering a PC version of Stellar Blade and a sequel," the studio said. "We believe that our ability to develop new [intellectual properties] that can be successful without relying on existing [intellectual properties] will enable us to grow sustainably compared to other game companies that are locked into existing [intellectual properties]."

Back to Stellar Blade, Shift Up said it has plans for DLC, though it wasn't evident from the filing if that's imply referring to new content added through continued updates or if some kind of paid DLC is planned. New IP crossovers were mentioned, too, with the studio previously saying that it was open to the idea of crossing over with its other game, Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

When speaking on the possibility of a PC release again, Shift Up referenced Final Fantasy and the God of War series which have achieved success over time through new releases and PC versions, the developer said. As such, Shift Up would like to pursue the same success by growing Stellar Blade in a similar way.