PS5 GOTY Winner Available for $9.99 for 24 Hours

A former Game of the Year winner from 2021 is available on PS5 for just $9.99 a limited time, courtesy of the PlayStation Store Weekend Offer sale. Unfortunately, there is one catch. And that catch is that this deal is limited to PlayStation Plus subscribers. Whether you have a PS Plus Essential, a PS Plus Extra, or a PS Plus Premium subscription, all will work, but you need one of these. If you don't have a PS Plus subscription, then you will need to fork over the regular $39.99 asking price. Meanwhile, after March 5 at 02:59 AM EST, PS Plus subscribers will also have to fork over this much as this is when the PS5 deal, which is also available on PS4, ends on the PS Store.

As for the game in question, it was most notably the Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, beating out Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village. That game is It Takes Two from Josef Fares and his team at Hazelight Studios. Meanwhile, EA published the game, which as of February 2023, has sold over 10 million copies.

If you have never played It Takes Two, you are in for a treat, as evident by its awards, and its 89 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, alongside your copy for $9.99 on PS4 or PS5, you can pick up the game's Friend Pass, which allows a friend or family member to play the co-op game with your for free.

If you decide to check out It Takes Two via this PS Store, PS Plus offer, then you can expect a game that is roughly 15 hours long, with the time varying based on various factors independent to whoever is playing.

"Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op," reads an official blurb about the game on the PlayStation Store. "Invite a friend to join for free with Friend's Pass and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. Master unique and connected character abilities in every new level. Help each other through unexpected obstacles and laugh-out-loud moments. Embrace the heartfelt story of a fractured relationship."

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals like this one -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.