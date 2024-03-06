Acclaimed PC Trilogy Stealth Drops on Xbox and PlayStation for the First Time

A trilogy of games that first launched on PC over 15 years ago have today been released on PlayStation and Xbox platforms for the first time. All the way back in 2007, developer GSC Game World began the Stalker franchise with the release of Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl. This first-person shooter went on to be a cult hit and was followed by a prequel in Stalker: Clear Sky and a sequel with Stalker: Call of Pripyat. Now, with Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl slated to finally launch in the coming months, GSC Game World is looking to expand the reach of the original games.

Released today without any prior announcement, GSC Game World let loose Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy on PlayStation and Xbox. This collection contains all three of the previously mentioned games revamped for consoles. All three entries have been released for PS4 and Xbox One, but are also available for play on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility. As for its price, the complete Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy retails for $39.99. All three games can also be purchased individually, though, for $19.99.

As stated, this release by GSC Game World is likely being done as a way to ramp up excitement and interest in Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl. The latest entry in the series has been in the works in some form for over a decade at this point and is set to finally launch on September 5, 2024. At release, Stalker 2 will be available across PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Given that Legends of the Zone Trilogy has also come to PlayStation, though, there's a chance that Stalker 2 might also hit PS5 in due time.

To learn more about Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy you can get a look at the collection's new trailer attached below. Additionally, can read the individual synopsis of each game in this bundle to see if they may pique your own interest.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy

"Delve into the renowned classics of open-world survival with the original Stalker trilogy, now available to console players for the first time ever.

Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl : The forerunner of the open-world survival FPS genre, the classic Stalker — recalibrated for a console journey. Dive into the grim atmosphere of this dark science-fiction world on a path to Chornobyl in the first chapter of the original trilogy. These desolate lands are full of hundreds of vagabonds. Though, the stalker is always on his own, facing dangers that are often unseen. Enjoy the mix of action, stealth, horror, and survival with RPG elements in a grim Eastern European setting.

Stalker: Clear Sky : The Great Emission, the largest anomalous energy blowout from the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, has once again shaken the world. Investigating its cause and preventing future cataclysms is your only chance to survive in Stalker: Clear Sky, a prequel to the original story — now recalibrated for a console journey.

Stalker: Call of Prypiat: A military expedition to the center of the Zone has mysteriously disappeared. Your task, as a special service operative in Stalker: Call of Prypiat – the final part of the original trilogy, is to figure out the reason behind the disappearance and determine the status of the personnel."

