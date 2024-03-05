Xbox Reveals New Special Edition Fallout Controllers

Xbox has revealed a lineup of new controllers associated with Bethesda's Fallout series that are now available to purchase. At this point in time, Fallout is having a major revival as the television adaptation of the acclaimed RPG series is set to hit Prime Video next month. To coincide with that release, Xbox is now trying to get in on the excitement and is selling new Fallout controllers on its Design Lab website.

Revealed this morning, Xbox announced that it is now selling controllers that contain artwork featuring the Vault Boy mascot from the Fallout series. These controllers are primarily white and contain a number of different looks that the Vault Boy has donned in the video game franchise. Additionally, this new scheme contains blue and yellow coloring around the power button of the controller, which resembles the Vault Boy's jumpsuit.

You can get a look at the controllers for yourself in the reveal trailer right here:

Look what we found in the vault 👀



The Xbox Wireless Controller – Fallout is available now exclusively with Xbox Design Lab: https://t.co/Q8y0UwyBOw pic.twitter.com/zoXPxUtiZr — Xbox (@Xbox) March 5, 2024

Since these Fallout Xbox controllers are available via Design Lab, purchasers can also look to customize numerous other aspects of the controller. Outside of the Fallout-themed faceplate, the triggers, buttons, thumbsticks, D-pad, and backside of the controller can all be colored in their own unique ways. Xbox itself has provided some examples on its website that are meant to be modeled after the Brotherhood of Steel, the Pip-Boy, and Super Mutants.

As for the price of this new Fallout controller, it retails for $85 on the low end. The price of the controller can then ramp up depending on how many other customizations are made. For example, rubber grips can also be added to the controller, but they'll set you back an extra $6. As a result, these Design Lab controllers can end up easily topping $100 in total after you make your own selections with its appearance.

What do you think about these new Fallout-themed controllers for Xbox consoles? And are you planning to snag one for yourself, or is the price here a bit too steep? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.