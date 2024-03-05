Next Xbox Game Pass Games Include PlayStation's MLB The Show 24 and More

Xbox announced on Tuesday the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games with SpongeBob, Paw Patrol, Control, and even a game made by PlayStation included in the first couple of Xbox Game Pass games planned for March. Those games will come to the Xbox Game Pass library starting on March 7th with the last one, MLB The Show 24, rounding out the first wave on March 19th. As is the case with any new wave, however, some games will be exiting the Xbox Game Pass library to make room for some of the newcomers.

Like most months of Xbox Game Pass games, the lineup for the first half of March is pretty diverse. It includes PAW Patrol World, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Control Ultimate Edition, No More Heroes 3, Lightyear Frontier, and MLB The Show 24. Of those games, MLB The Show 24 is the one that people still might not be used to seeing in Xbox Game Pass given that it's a PlayStation-owned game developed by San Diego Studio. PlayStation struck a deal not long ago to bring future MLB The Show games to the Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms which was very atypical at the time, but that sort of thing is becoming more common now.

The full lineup of the first Xbox Game Pass games in March can be seen below with more details on each game as well as dates and platforms for each release.

PAW Patrol World

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 7

"Explore the world of PAW Patrol like never before, in a 3D action adventure where anything is PAWsible. Play as your favorite pups, drive their vehicles and save the day by taking on fun rescues and missions. It's the ultimate PAW Patrol playtime!"

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 12

"Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!"

Control Ultimate Edition

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 13

"A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control...Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control."'

No More Heroes 3

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 14

"No More Heroes 3 follows the otaku assassin Travis Touchdown as he takes up his trusty beam katana once more and slashes his way through 10 of the deadliest fighters in the galaxy. Rack up combos with Travis' beam katana and experience hack-and-slash action like never before!"

Lightyear Frontier

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 19

"Start your interstellar homestead in this peaceful open-world farming adventure! Build your sustainable exofarm, grow alien crops, customize your mech, and explore a new world full of mystery with up to three friends!"

MLB The Show 24

(Cloud and Console) – March 19

"Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams. Set out on the road to baseball greatness – whatever it is you want to achieve, MLB The Show 24 has got you covered."