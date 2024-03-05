Starfield Releases Surprise Hotfix Ahead of Next Major Patch

Starfield is shaping up to have a big 2024 with several massive updates in the works from developer Bethesda. Later this week, fans will get the next big update of 2024, bringing several quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes to Starfield in advance of future updates that will add brand-new features to the game. However, today Bethesda announced a surprise hotfix that's gone live ahead of the major patch. As you'd expect, this is relatively minor in terms of content, but it's a fix for a huge issue that's been preventing players from completing certain quest lines.

Starfield March 4 Hotfix

The new update was announced earlier today. As mentioned, it's not an all-encompassing fix for Starfield. Instead, it focuses on a single issue that was affecting quest progression. This pesky issue was causing specific quests to be disabled without the player doing anything. Once that happened, there was no way for players to advance those quest lines, effectively locking them out of the content.

With this new hotfix, that should all be fixed. If you were having problems with quests locking you out of progression due to this issue, it's worth reloading your game to see if the hotfix has ironed out your issue. Games are fickle beasts, so if your problem hasn't been fixed, it might be worth taking the time to contact Bethesda support. They might not have a fix for you currently, but letting them know about issues could help them identify what's happening and eventually get your problem patched out.

What's Coming in the March 6th Starfield Update?

The major patch coming to Starfield on March 6th includes several quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes, including the addition of expressions to photo mode. While a seemingly small feature, it'll help make your pictures taken in photo mode stand out a bit more. The new patch will also give players the ability to use the scanner while harvesting resources or opening doors and introduces a fix for David Barron going missing for some players.

Finally, Bethesda has added a feature that automatically changes your inactive missions to active when you plot a course toward that objective. It's a fix most might overlook, but it should make everything work much smoother. Of course, several other smaller changes coming with the update that will be revealed when we have the full patch notes.

Starfield is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

