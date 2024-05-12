EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution

With Ligue 1's Team of the Season finally making its way into EA Sports FC 24, players have all kinds of new cards to pick up, including stars like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. However, many of the best cards are incredibly expensive or nearly impossible to pack. Fortunately, EA Sports FC 24 allows players to catch up to the power curve for relatively cheap via mechanics like Evolutions and Objectives. Speaking of the former, developer Electronic Arts recently dropped the Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution, giving players an easy way to take a low-rated player from the French league and give them a big boost. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free. Even if there isn't a player you want to use it on in your lineup, you should still complete this for free fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 86

League: Ligue 1

Max Pace: 95

Max Physical: 89

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +7 Overall, +7 Shooting, +8 Passing, +7 Dribbling, +8 Physical, +7 Pace, +1 Weak Foot, the Tiki Taka and Aerial PlayStyles, and the Incisive Pass, Press Proven, and Quick Step PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution

The biggest issue with this Evolution is that there aren't many options to choose from. Plus, you'll need to drop around 20,000 Coins or grab one of the Objective players to start it. That said, here are the best options available:

Achraf Hakimi – PSG

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (TOTW) – OM

Danilo Pereira (FUT Centurions) – PSG

Samuel Umtiti (Thunderstruck) – Lille

Hakimi might be the go-to if you're looking for the cheapest option. His normal Gold card will run you about 10,000 Coins, but you're getting a 91 OVR card with max pace and a suite of other great stats. Plus, if you have the Unleashing Potential Evolution, you can boost that rating to 92. Pereira is even cheaper if you completed his Objective a few months ago and haven't already used him as SBC fodder.

Aubameyang will run you around 50,000 Coins, but his mix of speed and shooting makes him a deadly striker. Finally, Umtiti is around 40,000 Coins and can manage your backline with his 89 pace and rock-solid defending skills.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution expires on June 7th.