Hi-Fi Rush Physical Release "Still on the Table" Following Tango Gameworks Closure

A few days ago, Hi-Fi Rush fans were devastated when Xbox revealed that it had closed the game's developer, Tango Gameworks. Despite this closure, Xbox has repeatedly said that Hi-Fi Rush will remain playable on Game Pass and available through the Microsoft and PlayStation Stores. However, a lot of people are worried the game will eventually end up delisted, and lost to time. Publisher Limited Run Games announced a physical release for the game a while ago, and fans were concerned this might end up cancelled. It seems that won't be the case, as the company recently reassured fans that it's still planned.

In a post on the Limited Run Games Twitter account, the company's community manager wrote "unless we say differently, the physical release of Hi-Fi Rush is still on the table."

When Will Hi-Fi Rush be Available for Pre-Order?

That statement does leave a bit of wiggle room, as it's possible Microsoft could pull the plug on the publisher's plans. However, it doesn't sound like there's any particular cause for concern right now. Limited Run Games has worked with Microsoft on a couple of releases recently, including versions of Pentiment and Grounded, which were offered for pre-order shortly after those games were brought to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It's hard to say what the hold up is for Hi-Fi Rush, as the game doesn't have a release window and isn't among the games listed as "coming soon" on the company's official website. However, it's possible Limited Run Games might be waiting for the seemingly leaked Nintendo Switch version to come out; that way, all three versions of Hi-Fi Rush could be offered at the same time just like they did with Pentiment and Grounded.

Pentiment and Grounded both got pretty bare bones releases from Limited Run Games, getting just a standard edition and nothing else. It will be interesting to see if that also ends up being the case for Hi-Fi Rush, or if it will be treated as a bigger deal. LRG is known for offering big (and expensive) special editions that come with extras like SteelBook cases, action figures, and even fake VHS boxes. Some games have also gotten merchandise sold separately, like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, and WayForward's Shantae franchise.

Will Hi-Fi Rush Get Delisted?

(Photo: Xbox)

For now, Hi-Fi Rush fans are just going to have to wait patiently to see when Limited Run Games has more to announce. While a lot of gamers can get frustrated with the company's shipping times, the publisher does have a big passion for game preservation. We don't known if Hi-Fi Rush is going to need any kind of preservation to keep the game playable, but fans aren't going to want to take any chances in case this game does get delisted some day.

Are you planning to buy a physical copy of Hi-Fi Rush? Do you think the game will get delisted at some point? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

