Resident Evil 9 Rumor Claims Leon Kennedy Will Be the Game's Protagonist

It sounds as though Leon Kennedy could again be the main protagonist in Capcom's Resident Evil 9. Within the past few weeks, rumors related to the next game in the Resident Evil series have been heating up. Not only have these rumors indicated that the title should be unveiled relatively soon, they've also shared more info about the game's format and have it will be different from previous entries. Now, I

According to @PRE_Alarabiya on X (or Twitter), Leon Kennedy is set to be thrust back into the spotlight with Resident Evil 9. Previously, it was claimed that Leon would only appear in the opening portion of RE9, but this rumor has now been updated to claim that he will be the main playable character in the game. If true, this means that the version of Leon seen in the game would be much older compared to his appearances in Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil 6.

Outside of potentially featuring Leon, Resident Evil 9 is also said to feature an open-world format, which would be a first for the series. Rumors have also claimed that the game will be set on an island in South East Asia with Singapore having served as an inspiration. As for its release, January 2025 is the launch month that has been floated recently. This could make a fair amount of sense given that Capcom has released other Resident Evil titles in this early portion of the year. It would also suggest that a reveal would have to happen very soon so that Capcom can begin marketing the game.

For the time being, it's worth stressing that you take all of these rumors with a major grain of salt. It's a virtual guarantee that the Resident Evil series will be continuing and will eventually get a ninth mainline installment. Whether or not it's set to release in 2025 or feature Leon Kennedy is something that we have no way of knowing for the time being. If and when Capcom shares some initial info on Resident Evil 9, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.