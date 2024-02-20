New Starfield Update Makes Beta Feature Available to All PC Players, Patch Notes Released

A new update has been released for Starfield, bringing the game up to version 1.9.67. This one makes it so that AMD FSR 3 can be accessed by all players on PC. The option was added in a Steam beta earlier this month, and is now available to all players on PC. That's the most substantial aspect of this update, but Bethesda has also made some changes to improve the game's stability. Full patch notes from Starfield's official website can be found below:

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

GRAPHICS

Added support for AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3). (PC)

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). (PC)

Fixed an issue that could make the clouds appear to vibrate when using DLSS performance mode. (PC)

Fixed minor visual artifact that could occur when aiming with a weapon or task swapping.

STABILITY

Changed how FormIDs are freed when loading saves. This should improve stability for saves that have visited many locations.

Fixed a crash that could happen when making changes to the ship that required all items to be moved to the cargo bay in the Ship Builder menu.

MISCELLANEOUS

Reverted a change that caused the data menu to open when taking screenshots with F12 (PC)

Fixed an issue causing the resolution scale to reset to 1.0 when switching from Fullscreen to Windowed mode when using DLSS. (PC)

Hopefully today's update will make things look a lot nicer! Some Xbox fans have expressed a little jealousy about all the recent PC updates, while others would like to see content updates, as opposed to just patches. It will be interesting to see what Bethesda does with the game from here, and if Starfield will continue to improve. Reception to the game was somewhat mixed when it launched last year, but there have been a lot of games that launched in a bad or unimpressive state, only to turn around perception in the following years. It's possible Starfield could do just that.

Starfield on PS5

Over the last month, rumors have been circulating about a version of Starfield for PlayStation 5. Those rumors were a result of Microsoft's decision to bring four of its first-party games to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. While Microsoft has yet to reveal exactly which games will be making the jump, Phil Spencer did confirm that there are no plans for Starfield to release elsewhere. The Xbox boss said that he doesn't "think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform," but also noted that he didn't want to "create a false expectation on those other platforms." As such, those hoping to play Starfield will have to do so on PC or Xbox Series X|S.

Are you excited about this new update for Starfield? How have you felt about the game since launch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!