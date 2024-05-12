EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution

On May 10th, developer Electronic Arts dropped the Ligue 1 Team of the Season team in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. As with every TOTS team, that means tons of high-rated cards for players to pick up if they have enough funds. However, for those who don't have a war chest of Coins (or a ton of luck), EA Sports FC 24 provides other ways for players to upgrade their squad. One of the best ways is Evolutions, which lets you take a low-rated card and turn it into a stud. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the new TOTS Midfielders Plus Evolution and the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 TOTS Midfielders Plus Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this Evolution will cost 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points. That said, the upgrade is massive, so it might be worth it, especially if you already have one of the top options in your club. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 85

Max Shooting: 81

Max Defending: 76

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +8 Overall, +10 Passing, +10 Dribbling, +8 Physical, +9 Pace, +6 Shooting, +6 Defending, +1 Weak Foot, the Long Ball Pass, Pinged Pass, and Dead Ball PlayStyles, and the Technical, Tiki Taka, and First Touch PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the TOTS Midfielders Plus Evolution

For the most part, you can use normal Gold cards for this Evolution and be fine. We have included one, relatively cheap Team of the Week, but the other players are as useable, so don't feel like you need to spend much extra. Here are the best options available:

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Florian Wirtz – Leverkusen

Nabil Fekir – Real Betis

Martin Payero (TOTW) – Udinese

If Foden could flex to the middle of the field, he would be the easy pick. Unfortunately, you need to start him out on the wings and then move him inside with a formation shift. That's not a deal-breaker, but it is an annoyance because he doesn't have the pace to play on the wings. Wirtz is another great option for an attacking mid, though he has a much better (and more expensive) TOTS card making this a little less valuable.

Fekir is a slight step down from those two regarding stats, but his strong links make him a valuable commodity if you don't want the first two. Finally, Payero's Team of the Week card becomes an incredible box-to-box player with a 90+ rating in four face stats. However, you need to pay around 25,000 Coins to pick him up.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTS Midfielders Plus Evolution expires on June 8th.