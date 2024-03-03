Starfield DLC Reveal Could Be Coming Very Soon

A new development with Bethesda's RPG Starfield has suggested that the reveal of the game's much-anticipated DLC could be right around the corner. Prior to Starfield being released this past year, Bethesda informed fans that it would be letting loose an expansion titled Shattered Space at an unnamed time in the future. In recent months, no news whatsoever on this DLC for Starfield has been shared, but it now looks as though that could be coming to an end shortly.

Spotted by Insider Gaming, a number of changes to Starfield on Steam have recently been made behind the scenes. These alterations were highlighted by SteamDB which revealed that an "unknown app" was recently added to the DLC section of Starfield. This isn't something that is viewable on the front-facing portion of Steam that is available to users, but it's now clear that Bethesda itself is preparing something in association with Starfield's DLC that could go live on the PC marketplace soon enough.

Given that Bethesda is now known to be making tweaks to Starfield in association with its Shattered Space expansion, it seems like we might begin to hear more about the DLC in the days or weeks ahead. So far in 2024, Bethesda has simply continued to release new updates for Starfield that fix bugs and add some minor new features to the title. As such, it's expected that Bethesda will speak up relatively soon and provide players with a more expansive roadmap for Starfield and what can be expected of it in the months to come.

As mentioned, Bethesda has yet to even give a broad launch window for when Starfield's Shattered Space DLC will be rolling out. It's assumed that this expansion will drop at some point in 2024, but outside of this estimation, further details are still unknown other than the fact that it will only be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC. Whenever more information on Shattered Space does come about, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com with all of the biggest details.