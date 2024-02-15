Starfield and Indiana Jones Aren't Planned for PS5, Confirms Xbox Boss

Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are not currently slated to come to PlayStation 5. Xbox is massively overhauling its strategy by bringing 4 of its exclusive games to new platforms such as PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. This is a huge turn of events as Xbox holds the keys to a number of major franchises and this is largely an unprecedented move. Some games that were previously on other platforms, but later became acquired by Xbox have continued to be released on other platforms, but other major exclusives like Starfield, Halo, and Gears of War have managed to stay exclusive and important to the Xbox brand. That will soon change, but there are some games that are currently not on the table to become multi-platform.

Xbox has not announced the 4 games that will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, though reputable reports claim they are Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and possibly Halo Infinite. Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle were also named in reputable reports, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer has come out and denied that these games will be coming to other platforms in a new Xbox podcast. Instead, they're focusing on older titles, particularly ones that are either community driven or were not intended to be big platform exclusives. However, Phil Spencer told The Verge that they won't rule out the possibility of these two major titles ever coming to other consoles. They're simply going to see what happens with these first 4 games and then will determine what happens from there.

"I don't think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform," said Spencer. "We're focused on these four games and learning from the experience. But I don't want to create a false expectation on those other platforms that this is somehow the first four to get over the dam and then the dam's going to open and that everything else is coming, that's not the plan today. I also don't want to mislead customers on those other platforms. We're launching these four games, and we're excited about it. We're excited about the announce and everything else, but we'll see what happens for our business."

As of right now, Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are some of the biggest games on Xbox and will likely be big movers for Xbox Game Pass. Of course, five years from now, everything could change. Even Spencer believes in the next decade, exclusives will not be that prominent of a thing for consoles going forward.