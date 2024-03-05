Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reveals Season 1 Release Date, Epic Games Store Delay

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League players still have a few more weeks to wait for new content. Rocksteady Studios previously revealed that Season 1 will be arriving in March, and while that's still correct, it won't be happening until the end of the month; the game's official Twitter account has revealed that the new season will begin on March 28th. At this time, details about the new season remain sparse, but it will see the arrival of the game's first new playable character: the Joker! Hopefully Rocksteady and WB Games will have more to reveal about the new season as it gets closer.

New Seasons, New Characters

Joker has been long dead in the universe of the Arkham games, but the one that will appear in Kill the Justice League is actually a different character. The narrative for the base game centers on the multiverse, and the Joker that joins the Squad is from a different universe. His design reflects that change, as the character looks a lot different than the Joker that first appeared in Arkham Asylum. This Joker looks a bit younger and thinner, and is actually using a prosthetic leg following an accident with one of his own bombs. Joker will also sound different, as Mark Hamill will not reprise the role; instead this new version of Joker will be voiced by JP Karliak.

While Rocksteady has yet to officially announce any of the playable characters that will be added in subsequent seasons, an accidental leak seems to have confirmed who we'll see in Season 2. It appears the multiverse angle will continue with the arrival of Mrs. Freeze, an alternate Earth take on Mr. Freeze.

Epic Games Store Delay

In addition to the release date for the new season, Rocksteady and WB Games announced that the Epic Games Store version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been pushed back; it will now arrive on March 26th.

"UPDATE: The Epic Games Store version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will now release on March 26, 2024. To our Epic Games Store PC community, thank you for your patience," the game's official Twitter account reads.

No reason has been provided for the delay, but this is now the second time the EGS version has been delayed. Originally, it was supposed to launch on February 2nd, alongside the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam versions. Then it was delayed until March 5th. Now it's been delayed yet again. At the point it actually does release, Kill the Justice League will have been available for nearly two whole months everywhere else. Given the fact that reception to the game has been on the weaker side, it's hard to say how many people are even still waiting for it to arrive on the platform.

